Six must-watch SEC matchups in 2026 after Tuesday's schedule release
The 2026 SEC schedule came just in time to right a few wrongs. The league's new permanent opponents uprooted some serious rivalries and also some potentially interesting matchups. Never fear-- some of those games we want are still on the 2026 slate, giving them whole affair something of a sigh of relief. A few other games weren't historic rivalries or had been forgotten, but here they come. Here's six must-watch matchups that are on the 2026 slate that we didn't know about until now.
Georgia at Alabama
The game we all needed for 2026. Ty Simpson versus Gunner Stockton part II? Yes, the first one hasn't been played yet. But Georgia/Alabama has meant too much to miss (four SEC title meetings and two national title meetings), and if the teams couldn't be permanent opponents, at least they'll meet again next season.
Alabama at LSU
The Tide got some excellent rivalries chopped, but another shot at Death Valley feels like some good news that college football needed. Play the game at night and give us all one more flash back to when you absolutely couldn't decide the SEC (or even the national title) without these two schools.
LSU at Auburn
The Tigers got another big game back... well, actually both sets of Tigers did. From the arena burning up near the field to the curse of the cigar to time running out on Les Miles, LSU/Auburn is a game with too many epic moments to head into the mothballs.
Texas at Tennessee
This one is irresistible, even though they have only played three times and last in 1968. They've got to battle for the UT name. It's one of the underrated funny stories of the most recent SEC move. Tennessee and Texas have both built massive programs under the UT moniker. But they can't both be UT. There's the whole color orange thing and which Manning is best as well. These two teams have plenty to battle about.
Florida at Auburn
This is one that we haven't seen much in recent years, with the teams matching up just four times since 2002 and last in 2019. But from 1945 to 2002, they battled every year. It's also, at a 43-39-2 edge to Auburn, maybe the closest SEC rivalry of all. It'll be nice to have it back.
Arkansas at Texas A&M
These teams played every year since 2009, and they had a historical rivalry in their days in the old Southwest Conference. Like the game above, it tends to be a battle, with a 42-36-3 all-time series count (Arkansas leads).