Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football.

This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football season finale and three NFL games, two of which involve divisional rivalries — some good, some not — with action from Motor City and Jerry World.

Here’s your viewing guide for the football to watch on the Thanksgiving schedule today.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2026: All the Games on TV Today

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech

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Thurs., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Talk about two college football teams headed in different directions.

Texas Tech is currently in the College Football Playoff bracket. TCU is in the market for a new head coach.

Sonny Dykes is out just four years since playing for the national title, and now the Horned Frogs are searching simply for bowl eligibility, hanging on at 5-6 coming into this game.

On the other side, Joey McGuire has won 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in Texas Tech football history, and with a win here will play Utah for the Big 12 championship. If they win that game, they’ll clinch a playoff spot for the second-straight season.

College Football Playoff selectors moved the Red Raiders into the “last team in” spot of the 12-team field this week after they beat Baylor for their fourth-straight win, and following the Indiana loss at Washington that dropped the reigning national champions out of the bracket.

Line: Texas Tech -13.5 | Total: 47.5

NFL games on Thanksgiving

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Bears (-1.5) at Lions: Both these teams took a bigger hold of first place in the NFC North after the Vikings’ loss in Mexico, and the winner takes another big step forward in this division. Detroit is fifth in scoring and Chicago ranks eighth. 1 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Cowboys (-8.5): Philadelphia stopped a seven-game losing skid by beating Pittsburgh, but still ranks second-worst in football in scoring, with 17 points per game. Dak Prescott leads the NFL in total passing yards this season, at the helm of a Dallas offense that sits second in the air and fourth in scoring. 4:30 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at Bills (-3): Buffalo is a field goal favorite and on a six-game win streak, playing 4-1 football at home, and ranking second in scoring right now. KC is 3-0 since an 0-2 skid, ranks 7th in the NFL in points, is 4th in passing, 5th in rushing, and 2nd in points allowed. 8:20 p.m. on NBC

What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like today

First Round Games

12 Boise State at

5 Tennessee

Winner plays 4 Notre Dame

9 UCLA at

8 Wake Forest

Winner plays 1 Georgia

11 Texas Tech at

6 Alabama

Winner plays 3 Texas

10 BYU at

7 Miami

Winner plays 2 Utah

First teams out: Oregon, Iowa

College Football Playoff rankings for Rivalry Week

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Alabama Miami Wake Forest UCLA BYU Texas Tech Oregon Iowa Indiana USC Arizona Oklahoma Houston Louisville Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Missouri Washington Nebraska

Also in: Boise State, the highest-placed Group of Six selection, despite being unranked this week.

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