Tim Tebow picks his favorite uniform in SEC football
SEC fans get competitive about everything having to do with their respective college football programs, so of course they all want to have the slickest possible uniform combination.
Amid the chaos of Week 2's SEC Nation live show from Columbia ahead of the Missouri home game against Kansas last Saturday, two prominent members of the crew, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers, were asked which SEC jersey combination is king in 2025. Tebow had a long list of those he likes, but has one combo he ranks above the rest.
"That's a good one," answered Tebow. "There are several from Ole Miss that I love. I love the powder blues, I love the all-white at Texas. I love the all-black here at Mizzou. I think they're really sweet. I think LSU's white jersey, that's pretty sweet. But if I'm gonna pick one, ahhhh, I'm gonna go with powder blue Ole Miss."
Tebow listed out some of the most iconic outfits in all of college football and it's hard to knock his choice of Ole Miss with the powder blue uniforms that also sprinkle in a mix of red and white as well to really make it pop. He has good taste, too, since Jordan Rodgers also mentioned the Ole Miss powder blues as one of his favorites.
"This is really close," he said. "I have a soft spot for Ole Miss' powder blues, but also South Carolina's all-blacks last week that they had last week were pretty sweet, too."
That's some similar fashion taste there for the pair of former SEC starting quarterbacks. Both like the Ole Miss powder blues and some of the all-black looks from around the league, with Tebow preferring Missouri's combo with the yellow while Rodgers' eye was caught by the Gamecocks' all-black threads during their Week 1 Sunday afternoon win over Virginia Tech.
Plus, they didn't even mention the dozen or so other awesome or iconic uniforms, like the traditional look at Alabama or Oklahoma, or the all-white jerseys plus shiny chrome helmets at Kentucky, or the color mash of blue and orange that Florida can put on.
With great football also comes some good-lookin' game attire down in SEC country.
