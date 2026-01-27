College football team loses 37 players to transfer portal

Washington State finished the 2025 campaign 7–6 overall and capped the year with a 34–21 victory over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The win marked the program’s first bowl victory since 2018 during the Mike Leach era and the first under head coach Jimmy Rogers.

That momentum was short-lived, however. On Dec. 5, 2025, Iowa State officially named Rogers its new head coach following his lone season in Pullman, signing the 38-year-old to a six-year, $3 million-per-year deal after longtime Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell departed for Penn State.

Washington State quickly responded by hiring Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who arrived after guiding Missouri’s offense from 2023 to 2025 and previously serving as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator.

Despite initial optimism surrounding Moore’s hire, wide receiver Landon Wright entered the transfer portal and later signed with Boston College.

Wright ends his lone season in Pullman with 121 receiving yards and two receiving scores on seven catches, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

More concerning is that Wright became the 37th Washington State player to leave via the portal following the 2025 season, according to 247Sports, one of the largest outgoing totals in the country.

Missouri Tigers offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Aside from Wright, several starters and high-upside young contributors also departed, including edge rusher Isaac Terrell, cornerback Colby Humphrey, safety Matt Durrance, defensive tackle Donovan Fitzmaurice, wide receiver Josh Meredith, and running back Kirby Vorhees.

Terrell was the team's sack leader last season with seven total, along with 28 combined tackles, and one forced fumble, while Humphrey led the team in interceptions with two, adding 53 total tackles.

Durrance, a former zero-star recruit out of Lutz, Florida, finished with 58 total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble, while Fitzmaurice, a former three-star recruit out of Missouri, ended with 11 tackles and one sack.

Meredith, meanwhile, was the Cougars' leading receiver with 723 yards and three touchdowns on 57 catches, while Vorhees was the leading rusher at 576 rushing yards and five rushing scores on 138 carries (4.2 yards per carry).

Collectively, these departures strip the roster of pass-rush production, defensive experience, receiving reliability, and run-game stability, placing immediate pressure on Moore to replenish depth through the transfer portal and recruiting while navigating short-term continuity challenges.

Fans should expect a turbulent spring and summer as the program works through spring practices, portal additions, and roster reshuffling under a new coaching staff.

