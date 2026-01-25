Major college football program acquires eight No. 1 overall prospects

Lane Kiffin was officially hired as LSU’s head coach on Nov. 30, 2025, departing Ole Miss after a highly successful six-season run (55–19) and bringing an aggressive recruiting and transfer-portal blueprint to Baton Rouge.

Kiffin publicly framed the move as an opportunity to turn LSU into a premier destination for elite recruits and portal talent, and in the weeks since his arrival, he has aggressively followed through, landing both high-end high-school signees and impact transfer additions.

On Friday, Jan. 23, multiple outlets reported that Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton committed to LSU via the transfer portal.

Seaton entered the cycle as the nation’s top transfer offensive tackle, a former IMG Academy five-star who stepped into an immediate starting role at Colorado, earned All-Big 12 recognition, and was widely regarded as one of the portal’s top linemen.

With the addition of Seaton, Kiffin has now landed eight No. 1-ranked players since taking over at LSU, including Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds, Trenton Henderson, Brysten Martinez, Havon Finney, Sam Leavitt, Princewill Umanmielen, and Seaton.

Lane Kiffin in his first off season with LSU 🐯



#1 Player ~ Lamar Brown

#1 DT ~ Richard Anderson

#1 DT in Georgia ~ Deuce Geralds

#1 Edge in Florida ~ Trenton Henderson

#1 OT in Louisiana ~ Brysten Martinez

#1 CB in 2027 ~ Havon Finney

#1 QB ~ QB Sam Leavitt

#1 Edge ~ Princewill… — Jay (@Jayxce) January 24, 2026

Brown is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class (ESPN) who committed to LSU, giving the Tigers a consensus top-ranked interior defensive prospect.

Anderson is the No. 1 defensive-line prospect in the 2026 class (listed as the top DL on several services) who signed with LSU and projects as an early gap-eating interior disruptor.

Geralds ranked among the nation’s premier defensive tackles (No. 2 DT in ESPN’s 300) and was treated as a No. 1-level lineman in Georgia before signing with LSU.

Henderson is a Florida-based edge rusher viewed as the state’s top edge prospect and a No. 1-level EDGE pickup in LSU’s 2026 haul who brings length and burst to the Tiger pass-rush rotation.

Martinez was the No. 1 offensive tackle in Louisiana (top in-state OL prospect) who committed to LSU and strengthened the Tigers’ local O-line pipeline.

Finney is the elite cornerback who ranked No. 1 among 2027 CB prospects before reclassifying to 2026 and committing to LSU, adding length and top-end cover ability.

Leavitt was the transfer signal-caller widely listed at No. 1 among portal quarterbacks by transfer-ranking services who signed with LSU after starting at Arizona State.

Umanmielen was listed as the No. 1 edge rusher in the portal and transfer conversation who flipped from Ole Miss to follow Kiffin to LSU, bringing proven SEC-level production.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Collectively, these signings and commitments blend elite high-school talent, including multiple top-100 recruits, with immediate, proven portal starters at key positions such as quarterback, edge rusher, and offensive tackle.

That combination is why 247Sports now ranks LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class No. 1 nationally and its 2026 high-school recruiting class No. 11 overall.

Less than two months after taking the job, Kiffin has already positioned LSU to contend for a national title sooner rather than later.

Read More at College Football HQ