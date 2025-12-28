1,800-yard college football RB enters transfer portal after Freshman All-American season

The modern landscape of college football ensures that roster retention is never guaranteed even for players who instantly become the face of a program. Breakout stars who dominate the competition in their debut campaigns are highly coveted assets in the open market and often draw significant attention from power programs.

One of the nation's most productive offensive weapons has decided to explore his options after a statistically dominant true freshman year. This standout performer led the country in total touchdowns and shattered school records while earning prestigious national honors generally reserved for upperclassmen.

His departure marks a significant blow to a Group of Five roster that just secured a historic eleven-win season and a conference championship appearance. The decision to enter the transfer portal comes on the heels of accolades from outlets like Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins intends to transfer

On3 reported on Saturday that North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins plans to enter the transfer portal. Hayes Fawcett shared the news on social media regarding the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native.

Hawkins leaves Denton after a spectacular year where he racked up 1,804 total yards and found the end zone 29 times. Those figures helped him secure the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year award and First Team All-Conference recognition.

His production placed him in elite company within the university's history books. Hawkins became just the third player in school history to earn Walter Camp All-America honors, joining NFL Hall of Famer Joe Greene and receiver Jaelon Darden.

He was also the first true freshman running back nationally to receive that specific recognition since Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor did so in 2017.

The 6-foot-2 ball carrier originally committed to the program over offers from lower-level schools like Emporia State and Central Oklahoma.

He quickly proved he belonged at the Football Bowl Subdivision level by securing a starting role and delivering massive performances including a school-record five rushing touchdowns during a victory against UAB.

