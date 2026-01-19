$2 million QB blatantly called out after amid transfer portal mayhem

On January 12, former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola announced on social media that he intended to transfer to Oregon, removing one of the top quarterbacks from the transfer market.

Just days later, Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore announced he would forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for the 2026 season.

Moore’s decision immediately reshaped the Ducks’ projected depth chart, with the incumbent expected to remain the starter and Raiola suddenly positioned as a potential backup or redshirt candidate in 2026 unless circumstances changed.

In the wake of that development, multiple outlets began speculating that Raiola could re-enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Oregon’s quarterback room, former NFL and college quarterback and current ESPN analyst Aaron Murray offered a blunt assessment of Raiola’s perceived difficulty committing to a program.

“(Maybe) Raiola decides to transfer because he can't stay loyal to anywhere,” Murray said. “I’m still waiting for some Twitter report that Raiola’s going back to Nebraska or going here or there. The inability to commit is just, I don’t think it's good for these kids long term.”

Raiola entered the transfer portal following a 2025 season in which he started the first nine games, completing 181 of 250 passes (72.4%) for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, while posting a 158.6 passer rating, before suffering a broken right fibula that prematurely ended his season.

At the time of the injury, he ranked among the national leaders in both completion percentage and passing efficiency.

Raiola originally arrived at Nebraska as a true freshman starter in 2024, throwing for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes and recording a 129.9 passer rating.

Before his college career, Raiola was a consensus five-star prospect out of Buford (Georgia) and was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Now, after just two seasons with the program, Raiola has emerged as both one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the country and one of the most marketable, carrying a reported NIL valuation of approximately $2 million.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks up after a play against the Michigan Wolverines | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

If a backup or redshirt role at Oregon ultimately proves unsatisfactory for Raiola, the winter quarterback transfer market still features a few other programs with either immediate or near-term needs at the position.

Prior to his Oregon commitment, analysts linked Raiola to a group of Power Five suitors that included LSU, Florida State, Indiana, Texas Tech, Alabama and Miami.

While LSU, Florida State, Indiana and Texas Tech have already addressed their quarterback situations through the portal, Alabama and Miami stand out as two programs to monitor, with Ty Simpson (Alabama) and Carson Beck (Miami) both expected to move on after the season, creating openings atop their depth charts.

Read More at College Football HQ