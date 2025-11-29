What Jordan Seaton's Injury Means for Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes will finish out their season against the Kansas State Wildcats without one of their biggest pieces, star tackle Jordan Seaton.
A five-star recruit, Seaton has been a key part of the Buffaloes’ improved offensive line this year, and not having him on the field makes an already tough game even harder. Even if he were playing, getting a win would have been a big challenge.
Coach Deion Sanders also announced earlier this week that he’s redshirting five-star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. With Seaton battling injuries in what’s been a tough season, it’s unclear if Sanders is keeping him out as a precaution as well.
Colorado comes into the game as 17.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel, sitting at 3-8 on the season. With so little on the line, taking a break for some of the team’s top players isn’t that surprising.
It’s just another challenge for a roster that’s already dealt with its fair share this year, and the season finale will be another test of how the Buffaloes handle challenging situations.
Colorado Makes Call to Rest Jordan Seaton for Finale
Seaton’s knee injury might be worse than most realize, but in many ways, this could just be Sanders choosing to sit his star tackle for a meaningless season finale. Lewis isn’t playing either—he was redshirted to save an extra year of eligibility.
The same goes for Seaton. Rushing him back for a game with no bowl implications just doesn’t make sense. After a 3-8 season that got away from them faster than expected, being cautious is the smarter move.
The team has dealt with injuries, roster turnover, and tough opponents all year, so giving key players a break now helps prevent things from getting worse. It’s also a chance for younger players to get some real-game experience. For a program trying to get back on track, keeping your top talent healthy is just thoughtful planning.
Right now, it appears as though Colorado’s main focus is protecting its players and getting ready for next season. Sometimes the smartest moves aren’t on the scoreboard—they’re about making sure your stars are ready for what’s ahead.
Did Jordan Seaton Just Play His Final Down in Boulder?
There’s no word yet on whether Seaton will be back next season, but after a tough year, it’s possible he could explore other options and enter the transfer portal. He’ll be eligible for the NFL Draft after next year and has spent two seasons with the Buffaloes.
After a 3-8 season, it’s understandable if some players start thinking about their next move. That doesn’t mean Seaton will leave, but the team will likely keep an eye on him during the offseason.
Colorado has already lost a few recruits recently, including two four-star recruits, and ongoing struggles could make current players reconsider their own futures.
The offseason will be an important one for the program. For Seaton and other top players, it may come down to whether they think the team is heading in the right direction—or if it’s time to look elsewhere.