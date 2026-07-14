$3 Million WR's Move to National Powerhouse Ranked No. 1 SEC Transfer of 2026

The Texas Longhorns added a big piece to their offense via the transfer portal this offseason. College football analyst Chris Low released On3's ranking of the 10 most impactful SEC transfers for the 2026 season, and if you've been following the offseason vibes, who topped the list shouldn't come as a surprise. Cam Coleman, the former Auburn wide receiver now wearing burnt orange, sits at No. 1.

The names underneath him show how much moved this cycle. Sam Leavitt to LSU. Byrum Brown to Auburn. Jordan Seaton to LSU. Rasheem Biles and Hollywood Smothers joining Coleman in Austin.

Low framed the stakes plainly, noting that a year ago 26 players earned first-team All-SEC honors from the coaches and 18 of them had transferred at some point in their careers, including 11 first-year transfers in 2025.

The portal is no longer supplemental, as it refuels almost every college football roster annually. The consensus suggests that the best portal piece went to Texas this offseason

The $3 million price made headlines, not the point

Sources around college football estimated Coleman's deal at a minimum of $3 million, with at least one school that recruited him believing he fielded an offer as high as $4 million.

Coleman, who ranked at No. 24 in college football's most important players, entered the portal with two priorities: elite quarterback play and staying in the SEC.

He spent two seasons at Auburn catching passes from four different starters in Payton Thorne, Hank Brown, Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels.

The No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 class and ESPN's top receiver prospect nationally finished his Auburn career with 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns across 23 games. Respectable, but nowhere close to what those numbers should have been.

What the national picture shows for Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas is repairing the exact flaw that caused it to fail last year. The passing offense fell from 14th nationally in 2024 to 44th in 2025. The Longhorns ranked 80th in drop percentage, and Manning struggled to complete passes frequently, connecting on 60% or less in five games.

Steve Sarkisian built his Alabama offenses around Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Calvin Ridley. He has spent his Austin tenure hunting for the boundary receiver who forces a safety to commit.

"I think the skill set kind of speaks for itself," Sarkisian said. "But I think it's the work ethic, the demeanor, his willingness to be coachable, the effort he exudes... When your best players are your best practice players, it sends a great message to the rest of the team. And I think Cam has done that."

The most underrated piece of the No. 1 ranking is what Coleman does for someone else in landing in Austin. Ryan Wingo led Texas with 54 catches for 834 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025, while serving as the defense's primary concern on nearly every snap.

Coleman wins above the rim, hauling in 16 of 31 career contested catches. Wingo stretches defenses with a career average depth of target above 13 yards.

"Both of those guys are so accustomed to always having the safety cheating toward them," said Sarkisian. "If you're only going to play with one safety, you can only cheat so many ways."

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) is expected to deliver big for the Texas Longhorns in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all his potential, there is room for improvement as Coleman needs to shrink his drop rate and expand a route tree that leans heavily on vertical, contested concepts.

Texas opens the season on Sept. 5 against Texas State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, then hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.