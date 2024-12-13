Alabama RB Justice Haynes enters NCAA transfer portal: report
Alabama running back Justice Haynes has entered the NCAA football transfer portal and intends to play at another school in the 2025 season, according to 247Sports.
Haynes spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide program after signing as a highly-touted recruit, but spent his first year in a largely reserve role with the team.
The tailback ran for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 appearances during the 2023 campaign before taking a more pronounced role in the offense this fall.
Haynes ran for 448 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 2024 while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
The former five-star recruit from Buford, Ga., was the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
