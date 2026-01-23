All-American college football QB announces transfer portal decision

The 2026 NCAA college football transfer portal cycle is beginning to wind down. The portal's two-week window began on Jan. 2 and officially ended at midnight on Jan. 16.

Following the end of the 2025 regular season, several thousand players across college football entered the portal in search of a new school to compete for in 2026. The majority of these players found their destination in the two-week window, although there are several who are just now making their commitments.

One recent commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal is former Christopher Newport quarterback Connor Barry, who committed to Penn State on Friday. He will have one season of eligibility with the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Division III All-American quarterback transfer Connor Barry (@_ConnorBarry_) has committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Lions247.https://t.co/Qy6pxG2HCy pic.twitter.com/fR8iGtxnvm — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) January 22, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder began his college football career with Shawn Clark at Appalachian State in 2022. Former Clemson and Duke quarterback Chase Brice was the starter for the Mountaineers in 2022, but Barry was buried on the depth chart behind Ryan Burger and Brady McBride.

Barry transferred to Division III Christopher Newport University in the 2023 offseason. He played in nine games during his first season with the Captains, completing 42 of 74 passes for 745 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions to go with 49 carries for 150 yards on the ground.

The Captains started Barry for the majority of the 2024 season. He completed 130 of 190 pass attempts for 1,950 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

2025 was a breakout season for Barry at quarterback. He passed for 2,866 yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 257 more yards and an additional 11 touchdowns. He was named Offensive Player of the Year and All-Conference First Team by the New Jersey Athletic Conference and was given Division III All-America Second Team distinction.

Under Barry's guidance, Christopher Newport posted a 10-0 regular season. The Captains won games against Trine (38-7), Susquehanna (41-27), Kean (49-0), Montclair State (49-42) and Salisbury (45-42) in TowneBank Stadium. Christopher Newport won road games at Gettysburg College (49-14), Rowan (49-41), Vermont State-Castleton (69-7), William Paterson (52-7) and The College of New Jersey (27-7).

Despite all the regular season success, Christopher Newport's run in the postseason was short-lived. The Captains had a first-round bye but fell to Susquehanna (42-28) on Nov. 29, 2025, the same team they beat in the third game of the regular season.

Barry's commitment to Penn State figures to see him take on a backup role in 2026. New head coach Matt Campbell brought two quarterbacks with him from Iowa State to State College, one of whom is a seasoned starter in Rocco Becht.