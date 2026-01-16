All-American WR makes last minute decision to enter college football transfer portal

Another intriguing wide receiver prospect has put his name into the college football transfer portal just as the window is about to close.

Troy wide receiver Tray Taylor is in the NCAA transfer portal and scouting what will be his third school in as many seasons, according to On3 Sports.

His best production in 2025

Taylor’s best game of this past season came on Oct. 18, when he caught two passes for a season-high 89 yards, including a gain of 60 yards that was his longest of the year, and one of his three touchdowns in a 37-14 win against UL Monroe.

He also rushed for a touchdown in that contest, his only one of the 2025 campaign.

Played a role in the Clemson game

The wideout was also productive in Troy’s close game at Clemson early on, covering 69 yards off four grabs and a touchdown.

Troy led the then-ACC hopefuls 16-0 in the first half before the Tigers mounted a comeback in an eventual 27-16 loss for the Trojans.

Overall this fall, Taylor finished with 30 total receptions for 499 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

He averaged almost 17 yards per reception while rushing for another 52 yards.

Troy had a good showing in 2025, completing an 8-6 overall record while going 6-2 in conference play and won the West Division title.

That season ultimately ended on the wrong side of a 31-14 loss to eventual College Football Playoff selection James Madison in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

What he did last season

The year before at Coastal Carolina, the wideout caught 18 balls for 262 yards and one touchdown grab while averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.

Taylor’s best outing as a freshman came in the season opener, when he caught three passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 55-27 win against Jacksonville State.

The wide receiver had 70 yards while averaging more than 23 yards per catch in a loss against Virginia.

A former JUCO star

Playing for Tyler Junior College before then, Taylor was named as the No. 7 ranked JUCO wide receiver in the 2024 class by ESPN analysts and the No. 8 overall JUCO player irrespective of position by the 247Sports Composite.

Taylor ranked second in the NJCAA with almost 95 receiving yards per game and was listed as a first-team All-SWJCFC wide receiver and a second-team All-SWJCFC return specialist.

A former three-star prospect, Taylor was considered the No. 159 ranked wide receiver in the nation, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.

