All-American WR sets third official visit after 1,000-yard college football season

Yale finished 9–3 (6–1 Ivy) in 2025, captured an Ivy League co-title, won the program’s first FCS playoff game in school history in a 43–42 comeback win over Youngstown State, then fell to Montana State in the second round.

The Bulldogs ended the year ranked in the FCS polls and produced several all-region and All-America performers, marking arguably the most successful season under 14-year head coach Tony Reno.

One of the biggest contributors on offense was senior wide receiver Nico Brown, who played in 10 games and recorded 71 catches for 1,085 yards (108.5 yards per game, which led the FCS) and 11 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, following his breakout 2025 campaign, Brown entered the transfer portal, signaling a major offseason loss for the Bulldogs.

As the portal process has accelerated, recent reports indicate that Brown visited Washington on Thursday, met with Virginia earlier this week (reported Jan. 11), and has now added Alabama to his official visit schedule.

Yale All-American wide receiver transfer Nico Brown has added Alabama to his visit schedule, a source tells @CBSSports.



Visiting Washington today, then Bama and Virginia. Had 71 catches, 1,085 yards and 11 TDs this year in just 10 games and despite being in a run-heavy offense. pic.twitter.com/wSUZUUiCYw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

What hurts most for Reno’s staff is that Brown is coming off a true breakout season, highlighted by a 189-yard performance against Harvard and seven 100-yard games overall.

Brown’s production earned him AFCA and Walter Camp FCS All-American honors, establishing him as one of Yale’s most reliable offensive weapons despite playing in a run-heavy system built around 1,500-yard rusher Josh Pitsenberger.

A native of Huntington Beach, California (Edison HS), Brown developed into Yale’s primary receiving target after limited early exposure early in his career.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports listed Brown as a three-star recruit and the No. 119-rated athlete in the 2022 cycle before he ultimately emerged as one of the most productive wide receivers in the FCS.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The logic behind all three visits is clear for Brown.

Alabama went 11–4 in 2025 and posted strong national results, but lost multiple receivers to the transfer portal and experienced eligibility turnover this offseason.

However, the Tide have historically used the portal aggressively to reload and are targeting proven, productive pass catchers to stabilize the room, making Brown’s production, ball skills, and contested-catch ability a natural fit for the high-volume slot and chain-moving role Alabama often seeks.

Washington finished 8–4 and closed the season with an LA Bowl victory, but is rebuilding key parts of an offense, adapting to Big Ten competition.

The Huskies could benefit from experienced pass catchers to replace departures and diversify the passing game in Year 2 of the transition.

Virginia, meanwhile, is coming off a program-record 11-win season and a Gator Bowl victory under Tony Elliott.

While the Cavaliers are in an ascending phase, adding depth and big-play perimeter options remains important for sustaining success in the ACC.

For any of the three programs, landing a productive, low-risk FCS veteran represents a direct path to plugging proven production into alineup with high aspirations for 2026.

Read More at College Football HQ