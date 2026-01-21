All-American WR strongly linked to two major college football programs

Yale finished the 2025 season 9–3 overall (6–1 Ivy), earned an FCS playoff berth, and shared the Ivy League title. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs before falling 21–13 to No. 2 Montana State at Bobcat Stadium.

Throughout Yale’s strong campaign, senior wide receiver Nico Brown enjoyed a breakout season as the team’s leading playmaker, recording career highs across the board with 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in just 10 games. His 108.5 receiving yards per game led the nation.

Brown posted seven 100-yard performances, including a 189-yard effort against Harvard, and earned multiple All-American honors from both the AFCA and Walter Camp.

A Huntington Beach (Edison HS) product, Brown arrived at Yale as a mid-level FBS/FCS recruit, rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 119 wide receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Following his standout 2025 season, Brown formally entered the transfer portal, quickly emerging as one of the most intriguing pass catchers available this cycle.

As speculation builds around his next destination, On3’s prediction tracker currently lists Michigan State (53.4%) and UCLA (45.3%) as the primary frontrunners to land his commitment.

UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at an introductory press conference at the Renee Luskin Conference Center, Centennial Ballroom. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Michigan State posted a disappointing 4–8 record in 2025 and underwent an immediate coaching reset at season’s end, firing Jonathan Smith and hiring former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has already assembled his staff and is aggressively rebuilding the roster through the transfer portal. With the Spartans in need of reliable pass-catching options to stabilize an offense that struggled last season, Brown stands out as an attractive, experienced addition.

UCLA, meanwhile, went 3–9 in 2025 and also made a coaching change, firing DeShaun Foster after an 0–3 start. Tim Skipper served as interim head coach before the program hired James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to a five-year deal on Dec. 1, 2025.

UCLA’s transition into the Big Ten, combined with ongoing offensive inconsistency, has once again left the program searching for dependable receivers and playmakers. That backdrop explains the Bruins’ strong interest and aggressive push for portal targets like Brown. As a California native, UCLA also offers the added appeal of staying close to home.

Simply put, for two programs coming off disappointing seasons and navigating coaching turnover, landing an experienced, high-production wide receiver would help shorten the rebuild timeline and signal early recruiting momentum.

For Brown, either destination provides a clear pathway from Ivy prominence to Power Five competition and increased NFL scouting visibility.

