All-conference QB named most underrated quarterback available in transfer portal

Ohio finished the 2025 season a slight step back from its three straight double-digit win campaigns under former head coach Tim Albin, but still as a competitive MAC program built around a run-heavy attack.

The Bobcats ended the year 9–4 overall (6–2 MAC), logged quality wins over West Virginia, Miami (Ohio), and Buffalo, capped the season with a Frisco Bowl victory over UNLV, and showcased an offense in which senior quarterback Parker Navarro was the clear focal point.

Unfortunately, Navarro entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 15, 2026, as he seeks a rare seventh season of eligibility.

While higher-profile names from bigger conferences continue to dominate the headlines, college football analyst Adam Breneman posted a clip firmly labeling Navarro “one of the most underrated quarterbacks” left in the portal.

"A big-time all-conference quarterback with over 60 career touchdowns just entered the transfer portal, and almost no one is talking about it," Breneman said. "I called some of his games when he was in the MAC. This dude can flat-out play football. He's physical, runs like a fullback, and has a big-time arm as well."

"Here's why Navarro is going to have a massive 2026 season. He's played a ton of football, and he's shown he can win games with both his arm and his legs. And at a time where all fences in college football are more quarterback-dependent than ever, coaches are prioritizing that trust versus upside alone. But the thing is, Navarro gives you both."

- 5,000+ passing yards

- 30 passing TDs

- 30 rushing TDs

Navarro appeared in 13 games for Ohio in 2025, totaling 2,375 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while adding 886 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

In 2024, his first year as the Bobcats’ full-time starter, he threw for 2,423 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while posting a career-high 1,054 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

That production placed him among the most productive Group-of-Five quarterbacks, and across two seasons as Ohio’s starter, Navarro earned back-to-back All-MAC recognition along with postseason game MVP honors.

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro (13) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Navarro is a Phoenix (Desert Vista) product who arrived at the FBS level as a three-star prospect, committing to South Florida over offers from Sacramento State, Arizona State, Hawaii, and North Texas, among others.

After spending two seasons at UCF and appearing sparingly as a reserve quarterback, he transferred to Ohio, where he spent two seasons backing up Kurtis Rourke before earning the starting job in 2024.

