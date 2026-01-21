No. 1 WR prospect linked to three major college football programs

Brysen Wright (Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, Florida) is listed as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2028 class and among the top overall prospects in that cycle.

He measures an impressive 6-foot-3.5 and 215 pounds at just 15 years old and currently sits as the highest-rated overall player in his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Wright has drawn significant attention on the 7-on-7 circuit and at national camps for a rare combination of size, ball skills, and high-end playmaking ability.

Scouts consistently describe him as advanced for his age, with fluid route-running, strong body control, and a physical frame that projects cleanly to a boundary or inside-out wide receiver role at the collegiate level.

While Wright has collected offers from more than 30 Division I programs nationwide, 247Sports’ live recruiting profile currently lists Florida, Miami, and Ohio State as “warm” in terms of interest, signaling that those three programs are emerging as the most closely linked early contenders in his recruitment.

Each of the three historic programs has emerged as a frontrunner for obvious reasons.

Florida offers local continuity, early relationship-building, and a freshly reorganized staff built to win now. Head coach Jon Sumrall, hired late in the 2025 cycle, has already stocked Gainesville with high-profile additions, including former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, alongside a recruiting budget designed to keep elite Florida talent home.

Wright was offered very early in the process, and the Gators can sell immediate family proximity, consistent touchpoints, and a roster reset that promises targets and early opportunity within a new offensive structure.

Miami, meanwhile, pairs elite regional recruiting presence with recent roster reinvestment and an aggressive NIL and market profile.

Under Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes have re-established themselves as a top-10 recruiting force while continuing to emphasize perimeter playmakers, including Florida natives such as Joshua Moore, Joshisa Trader, and Malachi Toney.

Coral Gables offers Wright South Florida visibility, year-round evaluation access, and a fast track to national television exposure and NIL opportunities that few programs can match.

Then there’s Ohio State, which sells a proven development pipeline and pro-level exposure that remains the gold standard at the position. The Buckeyes have produced a steady stream of NFL wide receivers within a high-volume passing offense, and even after Brian Hartline’s move to USF, Ohio State ensured continuity by hiring veteran wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

For Wright, the Buckeyes offer elite coaching, consistent national spotlight, and a clearly established blueprint from Columbus to the NFL.

