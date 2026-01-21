No. 2 available transfer portal QB linked to two major college football programs

San José State finished a down year in 2025, going 3–9 overall and 2–6 in Mountain West play under Ken Niumatalolo. However, the Spartans’ offense still produced notable individual numbers, including a 1,291-yard receiving season from sophomore Danny Scudero and a breakout campaign from senior quarterback Walker Eget.

In 2025, Eget posted career highs with 3,047 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions, while completing 59% of his passes with a 133.9 passer rating.

His season featured several monster single-game performances, including a 473-yard outing at Stanford (30–29 loss) and a 458-yard performance against Hawai‘i (45–38 win).

Over his San José State career, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller totaled 5,559 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, and a career passer rating of 130.0.

Before arriving in San José, Eget was a West Ranch (Valencia, California) product rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 79 quarterback in the 2021 class, choosing San Diego State over offers from Western Kentucky, Colorado, Old Dominion, and Toledo.

After completing his fourth season and official breakout with the Spartans, Eget entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 10, 2026, adding to an already busy January cycle.

Stanford quickly emerged as a program to keep an eye on due to its proximity to San José, and more recently, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Duke has also emerged as a school to watch for Eget.

On3 currently lists him as the No. 2-ranked quarterback remaining in the transfer portal, trailing only former Duke signal-caller Darian Mensah.

Duke has emerged as a school to watch for San Jose State transfer QB Walker Eget, sources tell @On3.



He's thrown for 5,563 career yards and 30 TDs.https://t.co/cHHdCN8one pic.twitter.com/dBBZEiHbZT — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 21, 2026

Duke presents one of the most urgent quarterback opportunities in the Power Five. After an ACC title and a near-4,000-yard season from Mensah in 2025, he entered the transfer portal, leaving the Blue Devils without a proven leader under center and facing turnover across the offensive skill positions.

Duke added portal quarterback Ari Patu, but the room still lacks experienced, high-volume production, making a veteran passer like Walker Eget a potential plug-and-play option.

Manny Diaz’s continuity as head coach and an ACC-caliber offensive structure give Eget a clear path to immediate competition and visibility in one of the nation’s most demanding conferences.

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stanford, meanwhile, is in the early stages of a rebuild under newly installed head coach Tavita Pritchard, who was brought back to Palo Alto by general manager Andrew Luck to restore the Cardinal’s identity after multiple losing seasons.

The Cardinal went 4–8 in 2025 and return significant roster turnover and unresolved quarterback depth, creating an opportunity for an experienced transfer to stabilize the position.

Stanford’s coaching overhaul and renewed emphasis on offensive development provide a runway for a proven starter like Eget to lead the offense in 2026 and serve as a bridge quarterback during the program’s reset.

