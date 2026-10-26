David Pollack Makes Arch Manning Transfer Prediction: Where Could $2.5 Million QB Go?

Arch Manning will not be wearing a Texas uniform for the 2027 college football season, and he won’t put his name in the NFL Draft, either.

That’s the opinion of college football analyst David Pollack, who believes that the Longhorns quarterback will stay in school next fall. But it’ll be another school.

Arch Manning? Transferring?

“Unless this turns around crazy, Arch ain’t gonna be there next year. I don’t think he’ll be at Texas,” Pollack said in a bold prediction while speaking with Bleacher Report.

“Arch ain't gonna be there next year... he won't be in Texas.” @davidpollack47 believes Arch Manning will be the QB at a different school next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/LY4XWRRrfs — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 26, 2026

“I had one person, a coach, a head coach in the SEC, tell me he’d be shocked if he didn’t end up at Georgia. Remember, he committed to Georgia,” Pollack added.

Just one correction on that front: Arch Manning didn’t commit to Georgia .

While it’s true that Manning was frequently linked to Kirby Smart’s outfit, visited Athens, and showed interest in the Bulldogs, interest that was definitely mutual, the quarterback’s first public statement on his recruitment was his pledge to Texas back in 2022.

Still, Pollack coming forward that an SEC coach said this while Manning is still at Texas and in the middle of a crowded playoff race is noteworthy. It just might be a credible hint that there is some business going on behind the scenes that warrants the claim.

That, or it could just be an SEC rival who wants Manning on his team and is trying to put the rumor into circulation. Maybe it was Kirby Smart himself, trying to manifest something in his direction. Honestly, who knows?

But will Manning actually transfer?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollack’s original statement did include an important caveat: “Unless this turns around.”

How exactly those terms are defined is important, and judging by last week’s big win against Ole Miss, you could argue the Longhorns already have turned it around, at least for one very important week looking ahead to a tougher schedule.

Exactly which version of Arch Manning we’ll see on a given Saturday has been a weekly question this season: The accurate, aggressive playmaker who can find holes in SEC defenses and led the comeback against Ohio State? Or the clumsy fumbler who hands them turnovers and misses easy targets?

Make no mistake: Georgia would be very interested in seeing Manning in red next season. They were strongly pursuing him as a recruit and wouldn’t mind throwing him into a quarterback room full of inexperienced options once Gunner Stockton leaves for good.

Our verdict? Arch likely stays put in 2027

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Despite the noise surrounding recent losses and uneven play, Manning remains locked in as the Longhorns’ starter under Steve Sarkisian.

He has invested multiple years in the system, built relationships, and owns the largest platform in college football. Walking away now would signal quitting under pressure.

Texas still offers elite resources, a high-powered offense, and a clear path to elevate his draft stock with a strong finish.

Loyalty, continuity, and the chance to author his own redemption arc in Austin outweigh any short-term portal temptation, even to a football factory like Georgia. We project he finishes what he started.