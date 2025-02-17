Why Arch Manning Didn't Commit to Georgia Football
Why Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn't commit to Georgia out of high school.
The SEC is on the precipice of rolling out some fresh faces at the quarterback position this season into full-time starting roles. However, perhaps no name has more attention around it right now than Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school and when it came down to his final decision, it was Georgia, Texas and Alabama that were the finalists. Ultimately, Manning elected to go play college ball for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns despite the Bulldogs' strong efforts to land him. In a recent interview though, Heid Manning explained one of the reasons Arch chose Austin, Texas his new home.
"I remember him asking a lot of questions away from football," Heid Manning said via 247Sports. "Nothing about NIL dollars or the NFL."
"He was asking, 'Am I going to be able to get away and maybe go somewhere where people don't recognize me as much?'" he said. "And out of Athens, Tuscaloosa and Austin, it's easily Austin for that."
Manning has gotten some opportunities to showcase his skills on Saturdays for the Longhorns over the past couple of seasons, and many expect him to be one of the next greats. So even though Manning wanted to seek somewhere that he could lay low a little bit, the bright lights and stardom for the young Manning were inevitable, regardless of which program he committed to.
