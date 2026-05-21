Big 12 OT Emerges as College Football's Most Underrated Impact Transfer for 2026

The transfer portal spawns constant movement that's incredibly difficult to track. Darian Mensah leaving Duke for Miami, Cam Coleman bolting Auburn for Texas, and Koi Perich heading from Minnesota to Oregon dominated headlines. Yet beneath those marquee moves sits a deeper pool of talent.

Paki Finau, who is the top underrated impact transfer in a recent Bleacher Report piece by David Kenyon, isn't a name that trends on social media. His arrival at BYU from Washington might be the most important offensive line addition of this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman solved a critical roster need almost instantly.

The portal's depth makes tracking secondary moves nearly impossible. But for programs hunting for solutions to pressing openings, a plug-and-play prospect can define a season.

How Washington's depth opened a door

Finau's tenure at Washington showed versatility that never crystallized into a concrete role. The Hesperia, California native appeared in 12 of 13 games in 2025, starting four at left guard while taking snaps at right tackle. His 426 offensive snaps yielded clean results: 10 total pressures allowed, zero sacks, one quarterback hit.

That efficiency is critical. Programs dissect every rep when evaluating lineman talent.

Aaron Roderick on Paki Finau potentially starting at LT



📹: BYU Football pic.twitter.com/1iqkIL6ys3 — Ben Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) April 3, 2026

Coach Jedd Fisch's Washington program returned most of its front five and added five-star prospect Kodi Greene as a true freshman. Finau's path to guaranteed snaps was unclear.

BYU faced the inverse problem. The Cougars lost left tackle Isaiah Jatta to graduation, creating a critical void. That's where Finau's story shifted.

Spring camp vindication at tackle

When Finau arrived for spring practices, he was a tackle, the position he was recruited to play.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick confirmed his standing immediately. "Paki is playing with the first team right now," Roderick said. "We tried to recruit him in high school. We loved him. We feel really great about having him now."

Paki Finau during his initial commitment to the Washington Huskies. | Jose Quintero / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finau secured the lion's share of first-team reps at left tackle, a position he'd never started in at Washington. By late March, he'd emerged as the clear frontrunner heading into fall camp.

Andrew Gentry, BYU's veteran right tackle, endorsed the assessment: "Paki is a really good player."

Finau's arrival alongside returning starters Bruce Mitchell, Kyle Sfarcioc, and Andrew Gentry handed the Cougars one of the Big 12's most experienced offensive lines. Bear Bachmeier gained immediate security on his blind side. Few offseason additions solved a problem so cleanly.