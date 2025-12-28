25-touchdown RB shares farewell note after entering college football transfer portal

North Texas completed its best season in school history, finishing 12–2 with a 49–47 win over San Diego State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

The Mean Green reached the American Athletic Conference title game after an 11–1 regular season, set program offensive records (including multiple 600+ yard games), and were in contention for a College Football Playoff berth before falling to Tulane in the conference championship.

Shortly after the regular season, North Texas lost head coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and subsequently hired former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown as its next full-time head coach.

On Sunday, just one day after the Mean Green’s bowl win over San Diego State, multiple outlets reported that freshman standout running back Caleb Hawkins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Afterward, Hawkins shared a farewell statement, saying he is grateful for the 'opportunity to be a part of Mean Green football' and will always cherish 'the brotherhood and memories' as he enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

All glory to God! Thank you UNT!🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FNVsErY73J — Caleb Hawkins (@CalebHawk2025) December 28, 2025

Hawkins exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, producing 1,434 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns, along with 370 receiving yards and four receiving TDs.

He earned national recognition, including All-American honors, AAC freshman and first-team awards, and Doak Walker watchlist mentions, while setting single-season program records for rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns (29), and points scored.

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Army Black Knights | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

A 6-2, 200-pound prospect from North Rock Creek (Shawnee, Oklahoma), Hawkins was lightly recruited out of high school, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, and chose North Texas over offers from Emporia State and Central Oklahoma.

Early speculation ties him to Texas-area programs (including Texas), to Oklahoma State because of the Eric Morris connection, and to other Power-Five suitors that chase feature backs, such as Oregon and Texas Tech.

Expect rapid Power-Five recruiting activity once the portal opens on January 2.

