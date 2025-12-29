College Football Playoff team loses veteran defender to transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is already decimating teams across the country. This is the time of the year when the action is picking up, especially with just 15 days for players to officially enter the portal beginning on January 2, 2026.

Group of Six programs and lower-tier FBS schools are getting raided this offseason. Even College Football Playoff teams aren't exempt from the attrition.

The James Madison Dukes have lost their entire starting offense to graduation or transfer, along with multiple key contributors on defense.

Despite finishing 12-2 and making the playoffs for the first time in program history, James Madison will have to navigate rocky waters as it transitions to a new head coach once again.

Former Florida head coach Billy Napier is taking over for the Dukes after Bob Chesney (UCLA) and Curt Cignetti (Indiana) were hired away by other schools.

Veteran Defender Becomes Latest To Transfer From James Madison

On Sunday, redshirt junior defensive end Aiden Gobaira became the latest player to announce his decision to move on from James Madison, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Gobaira landed with the Dukes in January after beginning his college career at Notre Dame. In his first action at the college level, he appeared in all 14 games, totaling 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. Gobaira finished ninth on the team in tackles, while tying for second in tackles for loss and third in sacks.

The Virginia native recorded 8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry in James Madison's 35-23 victory against Marshall on November 8.

Gobaira has had an interesting journey over the last four seasons. He signed with Notre Dame as a four-star prospect in 2022, ranked as the No. 16 EDGE and the No. 5 prospect in Virginia in his recruiting class.

However, injuries plagued Gobaira in South Bend. He redshirted as a true freshman, working primarily with the scout team. In 2023, Gobaira tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in fall camp, forcing him to miss the entire season as his rehab lingered into spring practice.

Gobaira medically retired from Notre Dame in the spring of 2024. He surprised everyone when he entered the portal in October and ultimately landed close to home at James Madison.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive end could follow Chesney to UCLA. He was a solid rotational player for the Dukes last season. Gobaira has at least one season of eligibility remaining and has a case to play longer, considering the two years he missed due to injury.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• College Football Playoff team loses former starter to transfer portal



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game