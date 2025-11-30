College football star with LSU ties enters transfer portal after Lane Kiffin news
Amidst all the developments and drama within the annual college football coaching carousel, there is also the specter of the transfer portal and the shakeup it will once again cause across the sport.
The transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2, but that doesn't stop players from making decisions on their futures in the meantime.
Georgia State cornerback Bernard Causey has already made his intentions to enter the portal known via his agents, and he's an interesting name to note given that he started his college career at LSU, which is heading for a shakeup with Lane Kiffin taking over the program.
Causey, who was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school in New Orleans, redshirted last season at LSU before transferring to Georgia State and proving himself on the field this fall.
Causey led Georgia State with 6 pass breakups in 10 games and also recorded 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Interestingly, the sack, forced fumble, and one of his pass breakups came in a game against Kiffin's Ole Miss team this year. His best game involved 2 PBUs and 4 tackles against Appalachian State.
Causey was one of three high school cornerbacks LSU signed in the 2024 recruiting class -- all three-star prospects -- including PJ Woodland, who was second on the team with 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups this season. The Tigers' top cornerback was senior Mansoor Delane, who had 2 interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
The Tigers signed four-star corners DJ Pickett, Aidan Anding, and Jacob Bradford in the 2025 class and hold 2026 commitments from four-star Havon Finney and three-star Dezyrian Ellis.
Causey's ties to LSU are interesting, as Kiffin will now look to make his mark on the roster, but the Tigers should have plenty of interested transfer candidates with the momentum that Kiffin brings, coming off an 11-win season at Ole Miss.
Kiffin formally announced his decision to take the LSU job on Sunday afternoon, lamenting and expressing his disappointment that Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter had refused to let him continue coaching the team through the upcoming College Football Playoff.
It also will come as no surprise if Kiffin helps reload LSU's roster with some familiar players from his Ole Miss team, especially given the now-sour separation between the coach and the school after this high-profile, drama-filled courtship between Kiffin and the Tigers.