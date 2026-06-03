$10 Million College Football QB's Past Transfer Portal Decision Labeled 'Awfully Shady'

The stunning decision by quarterback Darian Mensah to jump ship from Duke for Miami right before the college football transfer portal closed this offseason once again proved that the only rule in player movement these days is there are apparently no rules.

Despite having put his name to a lucrative NIL contract with his old school, Mensah turned heads by suddenly entering the portal and landing with the Hurricanes, sparking some short-lived legal action and more intense debate around the relevance of player contracts and high-level tampering.

'Awfully shady'

At the time, all the buzz was around Clemson and Ole Miss, as the former accused the latter of tampering around the acquisition of linebacker Luke Ferrell, who joined the Rebels a few days after enrolling in school to play for Dabo Swinney.

But when the Mensah move went down, the conversation centered around his decision, and especially its reported $10 million price tag, as a possible turning point for how the transfer and NIL markets actually operate.

Looking back on the decision, veteran ESPN analyst Bill Connelly had two very specific words for everything that happened there.

“Was it awfully shady that we somehow already knew where Mensah was going the moment he entered the portal late in the January transfer window? Yes,” he said.

Connelly, who called Mensah his favorite quarterback transfer in the ACC, added: “Is the 3,900 yard passer a potentially game-changing addition for the defending national runners-up? Also yes.”

The fact that Mensah landed at Miami so quickly naturally led to allegations of tampering, and the virtually nonexistent enforcement mechanism schools have to appeal to in the wide-open market.

“ It’s like they robbed a bank in broad daylight, walked out with no mask, and no alarms went off,” an anonymous ACC general manager said of the Mensah situation at the time.

Controversy followed Mensah's exit from Duke for Miami

Duke originally filed suit claiming that the quarterback violated his NIL agreement and sought an injunction to prevent him from transferring.

But Mensah ultimately reached a settlement with Duke to avoid a legal battle, allowing the quarterback to get out of the two-year deal he signed with the Blue Devils.

He signed with Miami that same day, ensuring the Hurricanes have another star transfer quarterback in place for the third straight season.

It was a move that not only gave the Canes a productive offensive leader who won an ACC title the year before, but also exposed the fault lines in the new NIL and transfer landscape.

(ESPN)