College football transfer portal: Top landing spots if Makhi Hughes bolts Oregon
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed reports that running back Makhi Hughes plans to redshirt the rest of the college football season. The decision comes as Hughes looks to maximize his remaining eligibility amid limited snaps with the Ducks.
“Yeah, he’s asked to redshirt and we will honor that opportunity for him," Lanning said of Hughes, per On3.
Hughes has not announced his intention to once again enter the transfer portal, but it does put the running back's future at Oregon in doubt. The playmaker transferred from Tulane to Oregon during the offseason.
Here's a look at the top potential landing spots for Hughes if the running back enters the transfer portal.
No. 1 Florida State Seminoles
Prior to joining Tulane, Hughes was recruited heavily by Florida State. Hughes received an offer from the Seminoles as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.
Could the Noles get involved again if Hughes looks to transfer? Hughes would be a strong fit in Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's system, if the veteran coach remains in Tallahassee for 2026.
No. 2 Tulane Green Wave
Hughes' time in Eugene clearly did not go as planned. The playmaker shined in New Orleans posting back-to-back seasons topping 1,300 rushing yards with Tulane.
There are plenty of rumors about Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's future, but the same was true last offseason. Sumrall opted to remain at Tulane, and this same scenario could play out in 2026.
The grass is not always greener, and Hughes could once again be a member of the Green Wave.
No. 3 Clemson Tigers
Dabo Swinney and Clemson are down bad with this season being a bit of a wash. Swinney has been hesitant to be aggressive in the transfer portal, but the coach could change his tune with mounting pressure.
There have been no shortage of standout running backs to come out of Clemson during Swinney's tenure. The Tigers and Hughes have both had a frustrating 2025.
This marriage could make a lot of sense as both Hughes and Clemson look to bounce back in 2026.