David Pollack reveals No. 1 college football transfer WR is getting QB money

The NCAA transfer portal was filled with surprises during what was the lone window this year.

However, one entry that did not come as a surprise to anyone was Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman testing the waters. Despite the Tigers bringing in Alex Golesh from USF as the head coach and him bringing along his quarterback Byrum Brown, Coleman was eyeing a fresh start elsewhere.

Despite frequently making video-game-like catches and racking up over 1,300 receiving yards in his two years on the Plains, Coleman's play has been hindered by subpar quarterbacking. This year it was the combination of Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, while last season was Payton Thorne.

Once he entered his name into the portal, not only did he soar to the top of the rankings as the No. 1 wide receiver, but he was also linked to some of the biggest spenders in the sport.

He ultimately chose Texas over programs like Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Alabama, with college football insider David Pollack revealing on the "Ryen Russilo Show" that Texas may have paid him as much as some of the top-earning quarterbacks in college football.

When answering a question about which program he'd want to be a part of in this new age of NIL and the portal, Pollack threw out the Longhorns as a team because of how much they paid Coleman.

"If you're talking about who I get to go get man, how about Texas," Pollack said. "Texas just spent quarterback money on a wide receiver."

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8). | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of programs that Pollack said he'd want to be in the NIL era, not many of the teams were too shocking.

"I want to be Texas," Pollack said. "I want to be Texas A&M. I want to be Texas Tech. Because they find more money in their couch cushions than we've ever thought about having. Like I want to be Oregon, with a billion-dollar booster. I want to be Indiana with Mark Cuban and company. I want to be Michigan and Ohio State. Listen, those are billionaire clubs"

According to a CBS Sports report from December, quarterbacks are making anywhere from $750,000 to $4.5 million. On3's founder and CEO, Shannon Terry, suggested that he thinks Coleman was somewhere in the $3-3.5 million range.

I haven't heard the details yet, but I would think Texas paid $3 to $ 3.5 million for Coleman, maybe more. I doubt Alabama was ever in the ballpark. https://t.co/E9TovB3Vh5 — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) January 11, 2026

It's unlikely we will find out the exact amount, as a lot of these NIL deals feature nondisclosure agreements, but assuming that Pollack and Terry are in the ballpark, Texas is making sure they go all in on putting weapons around Arch Manning.