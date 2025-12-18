Greg Sankey makes SEC’s stance on College Football Playoff expansion crystal clear

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey joined The Rich Eisen Show this week to reflect on the landscape of collegiate athletics during a pivotal month for the sport. The current postseason features a fresh 12-team format that replaces the previous four-team system used for a decade while providing a wider path for teams to compete for a national championship.

This change comes at a time of significant transition for major programs, following the recent wave of conference realignment that saw several historic rivalries end and new partnerships begin. The debut of this larger bracket represents a significant milestone for university presidents and athletic directors who spent years debating the merits of expansion to ensure the most deserving teams reached the final field.

Fans are currently watching the first iteration of this system unfold with new matchups and higher participation across the country as the tournament moves into its opening rounds. This shift was designed to increase access for more teams while maintaining the value of the regular season in late November by keeping more programs in contention for a longer period.

Sankey noted that the initial blueprints for the current 12-team field were drafted several years ago, before several high-profile schools switched conferences, altering the sport's competitive balance.

Greg Sankey explains why the SEC wants a 16 team playoff

During his interview with Rich Eisen, the commissioner explained that the SEC has already reached consensus on further improving the postseason. While the current 12-team field is a step forward, the league officially supports moving to a 16-team bracket as soon as possible. This proposal would change the balance of automatic bids and at-large selections to ensure the highest-ranked programs receive entry.

Sankey described the push for 16 teams as the next logical progression for the sport following the move away from the four-team era. He noted that the 12-team idea was originally introduced in 2021 but the speed of change in college sports surpassed that original vision.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey would like the College Football Playoff to be expanded from 12 to 16 teams. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"I think that the move to 12 was really well-timed," Sankey said on the program. He acknowledged that the current system is somewhat clunky because it was designed before the latest round of conference shifts.

The commissioner was part of the group that first proposed the 12-team model several years ago, and he believes that model was the right choice at the time. However, the landscape changed when the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joined the Southeastern Conference, and the Big Ten Conference expanded its own membership.

The proposed 16-team model would include five spots for conference champions and 11 at-large bids for the remaining top programs. Sankey argued this format honors the importance of winning a league title while providing more opportunities for elite teams that might not win their conference.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti believes the College Football Playoff should not expand beyond 12 teams. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

He noted that there is often controversy when lower-ranked champions take spots from more successful teams that played tougher schedules.

"When we have talked as a league, we think the move to 16 is the next right step," Sankey told Eisen. He mentioned that the league is focused on providing 11 at-large spots to address the stress caused by the current ranking system. The commissioner emphasized that the management committee must continue to adapt to the changing realities of the sport.

This stance puts the SEC at odds with Big Ten Conference commissioner Tony Petitti and his preferred format. Negotiators have until January to reach a final agreement with television partners before the next expansion window closes.

Read more on College Football HQ