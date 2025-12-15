Former 4-star college football recruit enters NCAA transfer portal

A former national top-60 ranked wide receiver recruit is hitting the transfer portal yet again after two productive seasons at the position heading into 2026.

Tarleton State wide receiver Cody Jackson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal to find a new school for next season, according to CBS Sports.

What he's done on the field

Over the last two seasons, Jackson has proved a productive offensive input, catching 82 combined passes for 1,289 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns in that time.

He finished last season with the second-most touchdown receptions (8) for Tarleton State and posted the third-most receiving yards (490), scoring a touchdown in each of the final six games of the season.

Jackson had a career effort with 104 yards on 4 receptions in the second round of the FCS Playoffs and averaged 61 yards per game over his final 7 appearances.

Nationally, Jackson placed 30th in touchdown catches and 35th in FBS with nearly 17 yards per reception on average.

Jackson was declared a four-star recruit and named the No. 6 ranked wide receiver in the country coming out of high school, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranked him the No. 21 wideout in the nation.

Jackson initially committed to Oklahoma, where he played for one season in 2021, catching 5 passes for 45 yards in 2 games as a true freshman.

He then transferred to Houston, appearing in 4 games in 2022.

How the college football transfer portal works

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

