Jake Retzlaff to withdraw from BYU for 2025 football season
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff will withdraw from school and enroll at another school in time for the 2025 football season.
But while he will effectively transfer, it won’t officially be considered a transfer.
It was originally believed that Retzlaff would enter the transfer portal to exit BYU, which was expected to grant the quarterback his release as a designated student-athlete, which would allow him to enter the official NCAA transfer portal.
BYU did not allow Retzlaff to enter the transfer portal, leaving the quarterback no option but to simply leave the school himself and enroll somewhere else, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
It emerged in recent days that Retzlaff intended to transfer away from BYU after he was found to have violated the Mormon school’s honor code and was facing a likely suspension.
Retzlaff admitted to having premarital sex after he was accused of sexual assault in May as part of a civil lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed in late June.
BYU’s strict honor code forbids students from having sex outside marriage, which would likely result in Retzlaff receiving an expected seven-game suspension from the football team.
Rather than serve a penalty that would amount to more than half the regular season, the quarterback will just look for another school to play for in 2025.
Retzlaff would have faced no prohibition from entering the transfer portal, as he has already graduated from BYU and NCAA rules don’t stop graduates from transferring at will.
“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program,” Retzlaff said in his own statement.
“BYU has meant more to me than just football. It’s been a place of growth -- spiritually, mentally, and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who’s supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I’ve made in Provo will always be a part of me.”
He added: “That said, I’m excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter. My journey is far from over -- and I’m more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals.”
The quarterback threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, running for 417 additional yards and scoring 6 more times. He threw 12 interceptions.
