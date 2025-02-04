Jeremiah Smith speaks on Ohio State future after Chip Kelly exit
Coaching turnover has been the story at Ohio State since it won the national championship, culminating in the departure of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the NFL.
That move, in particular, has led to some speculation about the future of some of the Buckeyes’ remaining stars on offense, especially wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
But despite the continued talk that the wideout could consider jumping ship from Ohio State and try his luck at another school, Smith appears to have put those rumors to bed himself.
That became apparent when Smith emerged in a comment section online, where he directly replied to someone insinuating the player could transfer to Miami.
“I’m good I promise you,” Smith replied with a laughing emoji.
That may not exactly be a binding contract, but it’s evidence of a kind that Ohio State fans can put in their back pocket that the country’s most talented wide receiver should still be in the scarlet and gray in 2025.
Speculation around Smith’s future has been a talking point this offseason, especially after reports emerged that the wide receiver was receiving NIL offers from other schools of up to $5 million.
Much of Ohio State’s continuity on offense depends on the young player amid plenty of change on the roster and on the coaching staff on that side of the ball.
In addition to Kelly walking away, quarterback Will Howard is on the way out, as are the Buckeyes’ talented tailbacks, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who established school records in catches and receiving yards during his career.
So having Smith in place is not only a crucial building block for whoever succeeds Howard at quarterback, but also an important bargaining chip for head coach Ryan Day as he looks to attract his next offensive coordinator to the program.
But in the brave new world of college football, where players can use the transfer portal and NIL incentives to decide where they play and when, there will always be more pressure on programs to ensure they can retain top talent.
College football’s spring transfer window will open on April 16 and close on April 25, and all eyes at Ohio State will be on Smith around that time to confirm he sticks around.
