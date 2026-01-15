Major college football programs hit with unfortunate news about WR Darrell Gill

With the time to enter the college football transfer portal ticking down, several suitors of Syracuse WR transfer Darrell Gill got some bad news on Thursday. Gill, who as of Wednesday afternoon was the only top 50 wide receiver from On3's rankings not to have committed or enrolled, made his college decision and sends some powerful programs scurrying to find last-minute wide receiver talent.

Gill' s decision

Gill reportedly committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday. Among the other programs that Gill had been linked to were Washington, Ohio State, and Kentucky. Those teams will now look to move on in their quest to add some wide receiver talent in the transfer portal.

Three teams left still searching

Washington hasn't added any portal players yet in the current recruiting class and with top target Denzel Boston having declared for the NFL Draft, the Huskies are definitely in need at the spot. Washington had a couple of standout freshman receivers in 2025, with both Dezmen Roebuck (42 catches, 560 yards, 7 TDs) and Raiden Vines-Bright (24 catches, 238 yards, 1 TD) playing meaningful roles, but Vines-Bright is now headed to Arizona State.

Kentucky has added some receivers, but is still looking for experienced contributors, with two of UK's signees, Ja'Kayden Ferguson and Buddy Coffman, having not yet made their first collegiate receptions. The WIldcats lost senior wideout Kendrick Law (53 catches, 540 yards) and Hardley Gilmore (28 catches, 313 yards) is transferring to Baylor.

Ohio State's depth situation has changed recently. The Buckeyes return arguably the nation's best player in Jeremiah Smith (87 catches, 1,243 yards, 12 TDs), but lose Carnell Tate (51 receptions, 875 yards) to the NFL Draft and lost sophomore Mylan Graham to the transfer portal, where he picked Notre Dame. OSU has added UT-San Antonio's Devin McCuin, but would likely still value an experienced receiver to fill out their rotation.

Gill's future at Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Gill has the potential to be an immediate impact player at Ole Miss. He came to Syracuse as a noted track standout and was mostly a kick returner in 2023. But he topped 30 catches in 2024 and 2025, and has amassed 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns in his career there. At 6'3", he has the size to play outside and the speed to play inside. He'll have a single year of remaining eligibility for the Rebels.