Five-star WR Micah Hudson re-enters football transfer portal: report
Texas A&M wide receiver Micah Hudson has re-entered the college football transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.
News of Hudson’s departure from the program follows months of speculation that the wide receiver had stepped away from the team, and amid mounting expectation that he would eventually separate from the Aggies entirely.
Those rumors began shortly after his bombshell transfer away from Texas Tech, where he originally pledged as that program’s first-ever five-star football recruiting acquisition.
The exact nature of Hudson’s situation remains unknown, but insiders have been of the opinion that he was not going to play for Texas A&M shortly after he committed to the program.
Hudson was a high-profile recruit out of Temple, Texas, considered the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 12 overall prospect, according to an average of the four national football recruiting services.
But he finished his freshman year with Texas Tech catching just 8 passes for 124 yards, ultimately deciding to transfer out of the program and land with the Aggies.
Now, he’s gone from there, too, and looking for his next destination ahead of the 2025 season.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
