No. 1 college football team linked to 1,700-yard RB in transfer portal

James Madison completed a historic 2025 campaign, capturing the Sun Belt title and earning the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth before a first-round loss to Oregon.

Even with the postseason loss, the Dukes finished ranked inside the top 25 and reinforced their status as one of the fastest-rising programs in the FBS after transitioning from the FCS in 2022.

The team’s biggest contributor was junior running back Wayne Knight.

Across the season, he totaled 1,373 rushing yards on 207 carries (6.6 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns and added 40 receptions for 397 receiving yards, producing 1,770 all-purpose yards.

Knight posted multiple 100-yard rushing games, set a school record with 234 all-purpose yards in the Sun Belt championship (including a 212-yard rushing effort), became a Paul Hornung Award finalist, earned first-team All–Sun Belt honors, and garnered All-American recognition from select outlets.

However, on Saturday, Knight announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Early reporting has already linked him to several Power Five programs, with Yahoo Sports explicitly naming No. 1-ranked Indiana as a logical fit.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosies celebrate after the Indiana versus Ohio State BIg Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knight redshirted in 2023 before establishing himself as James Madison’s primary back in 2024, totaling 449 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding 137 receiving yards and two receiving scores ahead of his breakout 2025 campaign.

Knight signed with James Madison in December 2021, choosing the Dukes over more than a dozen other scholarship offers, including Delaware, Navy, Brown, Howard, and Maine.

Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is the central link in the Knight to Indiana storyline.

Before taking the Indiana job in 2024, Cignetti led James Madison to an 8–3 record in 2022 and an 11–1 finish in 2023, reaching as high as No. 18 in the AP poll.

Knight played under Cignetti during both seasons and was originally recruited to JMU by him.

For Cignetti and Indiana, adding a high-production, battle-tested running back would bolster depth and special teams for a program now competing at the highest level.

Read More at College Football HQ