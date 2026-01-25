No. 1 OT listed among 'most impactful' transfer portal additions

The vestiges of the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle are announcing their commitments in the weeks after its window.

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal began on Jan. 2, although most entrants announced their intentions after the end of the regular season. Jan. 16 was the final day of the two-week window.

Now that the vast majority of the 2026 entrants have found their next school, the significance of the movements has become a discourse for college football media.

Pete Nakos of On3 released a list of the most impactful transfers in the 2026 portal cycle on Saturday. One name that appeared on the list was former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who committed to LSU on Friday night.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The sweepstakes to land Jordan Seaton ended on Friday night, as LSU beat out Miami, Mississippi State, and Oregon," Nakos wrote. "The Colorado transfer is widely regarded as one of the top offensive tackles in the sport."

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was a top-five prospect and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle when he committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado. His impact with the Buffaloes was immediate as he started all 13 games that season, becoming only the third true freshman in program history to start every game.

Seaton was named All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention for both Freshman of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year. On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus all named Seaton to their 2024 Freshman All-American teams.

An injury cut Seaton's 2025 season at Colorado to just nine games. In 541 snaps, Seaton allowed just one sack, five pressures and zero quarterback hits. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and received Midseason All-American distinction from both The Sporting News and Athlon.

Seaton is one of 40 transfers that have committed to Lane Kiffin's inaugural LSU team. Of the 40 transfers, eight of them are offensive linemen who have been acquired to protect Sam Leavitt.

Of the many reasons why LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly, anemic offensive production was among its biggest gripes in 2025. Prior to the Texas Bowl against Houston, LSU did not score more than 25 points against an FBS opponent. 23 points was LSU's highest output on the scoreboard in any of its FBS wins, coming twice against Louisiana Tech and Arkansas.

A part of the problem for LSU's offense involved struggles at the point of attack, a probable result of replacing the majority of its 2024 starters. Two of the 2025 starters entered the portal in interior offensive lineman DJ Chester (Mississippi State) and offensive tackle Tyree Adams (Texas A&M).