No. 1 transfer OT schedules visit to fourth major college football program

Colorado finished 2025 with a 3–9 record (1–8 Big 12), a significant step back from the prior season, when the Buffaloes went 9–4, appeared in the Alamo Bowl, and finished No. 25 in the final AP Poll.

One of the lone bright spots on Colorado’s offense was offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who started 22 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025, and emerged as one of the unit’s most consistently reliable performers.

Seaton missed Colorado’s final three games of the 2025 season due to injury but remained widely viewed as one of the program’s top young linemen.

He has since entered the NCAA transfer portal, a significant development for head coach Deion Sanders, as Seaton was among the most highly coveted recruits of Sanders’ three-year tenure in Boulder.

As speculation continues surrounding his next destination, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Seaton is set to visit Oregon on Monday, is currently visiting LSU, and has already taken official visits to Miami and Mississippi State, making the Oregon trip at least his fourth official visit.

A former five-star recruit who finished his high school career at IMG Academy, Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle and held offers from several Power Five programs, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio State.

However, he ultimately committed to Sanders’ vision at Colorado, signing with the Buffaloes on Dec. 22, 2023.

Now having surrendered just three total pressures and zero sacks in 2025, he has quickly elevated to No. 4 overall in the transfer portal rankings and the top-ranked offensive tackle available.

He has also earned multiple accolades, including Freshman All-American recognition in 2024 and second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

All four programs make sense as potential landing spots for a player of Seaton’s caliber and positional value.

Oregon is a national contender that finished the 2025 season with a deep College Football Playoff run, falling 56–22 to No. 1 Indiana in the semifinals.

As a program firmly in championship mode, the Ducks consistently target elite offensive tackle talent to protect a pro-style passing attack and sustain high-level line play

Miami, meanwhile, also enjoyed an elite CFP run and currently sits one win away from a national championship as it prepares to face top-ranked Indiana on Monday night in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Hurricanes’ 2025 resurgence vaulted them into the national title conversation, and securing high-end tackle talent remains a priority to preserve quarterback play in high-leverage postseason games and maintain recruiting momentum.

LSU enters a transitional phase after hiring Lane Kiffin as head coach and losing significant offensive tackle depth to both the transfer portal and the NFL.

In that context, adding a top portal prospect like Seaton would provide a foundational piece as the Tigers navigate a major scheme and personnel reset.

Mississippi State made measurable progress in 2025, improving from a 2–10 finish in 2024 to a 5–8 record, and has been aggressive in the transfer portal to continue that upward trajectory into 2026.

The Bulldogs also hold a direct coaching connection, as offensive line coach Phil Loadholt previously coached Seaton at Colorado, making Mississippi State a logical and credible suitor.

