No. 2 transfer portal defender sets official visit amid national interest

Missouri finished the 2025 campaign with an 8–5 overall record (4–4 SEC), anchored by a defense that ranked No. 17 nationally in points allowed (18.9 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (277.3 per game).

The unit leaned heavily on emergent pass rushers, notably Damon Wilson II, who led the Tigers in sacks and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after starting every game at the JACK/edge spot.

Wilson tallied 23 combined tackles (nine solo), 9.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two passes defended for Mizzou in 2025.

Coverage since then has consistently listed him as one of the top defensive players available in the 2026 portal cycle, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 2 defensive player in the portal behind former Penn State edge rusher Chaz Coleman.

Recently, multiple outlets reported that Wilson is expected to take visits in the coming days, with LSU emerging as an active suitor.

He has already visited Baton Rouge, shifting attention away from his previously expected visit to Miami.

New: Former 5-star and Missouri EDGE rusher Damon Wilson took a closer look at LSU as he mulls over his transfer portal options.



I just posted the latest I’m hearing as LSU’s roster takes shape on defense.



The Scoop:➡️ https://t.co/LQ1qvO2jvT pic.twitter.com/0laZpZF0nX — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 12, 2026

A Venice, Florida product, Wilson was a high-end, five-star recruit and the No. 3-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

He signed with Georgia in December 2022, choosing the Bulldogs over nearly 30 offers from other major programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida.

After two seasons in Athens, Georgia filed suit seeking roughly $390,000 tied to an NIL “liquidated damages” clause following Wilson’s transfer to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season.

Wilson has countersued, arguing the term sheet was non-binding and that Georgia’s actions have been punitive.

The legal dispute remains active and provides important context for his current transfer portal status.

Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) brings down Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Wilson would provide an immediate, NFL-caliber edge presence to an LSU front that lost significant production, with defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell, Walter Mathis Jr., Zion Williams, and CJ Jackson all leaving for other programs.

Wilson’s proven SEC production fits head coach Lane Kiffin’s short-term must-win timeline and would upgrade LSU’s pass rush from Day 1.

Other programs reportedly in the mix include Miami, Ohio State, and Texas Tech, among others.

With Wilson already taking at least one visit and multiple suitors actively engaged, a commitment or decision is expected in the coming days.

Read More at College Football HQ