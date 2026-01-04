Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (1/3)

A day after the opening of the college football transfer portal, most of the biggest prospects are just getting the recruiting process underway. But here's a rundown of the top players in the class, per On3Sports' own rankings and an attempt to project their final landing spots.

Cam Coleman, Auburn WR

The current top-ranked player in the portal, Coleman has been an outstanding receiver over two seasons at Auburn. Despite constant difficulty with the Tiger offense, Coleman emerged as a constant threat, catching 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6'3" wideout is currently at Texas on a visit. He's apparently going to visit Texas A&M and possible Texas Tech as well. USC and Alabama have also apparently been involved.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State QB

Leavitt burst onto the college football scene after leading ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024. He only played in seven games due to a season-ending injury in 2025, but has already thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns in his collegiate career. Leavitt is currently visiting Kentucky and is expected to visit Texas Tech next. Miami, Oregon, and LSU have also been discussed in regard to Leavitt, who is in the portal with a "do not contact" label.

Isaac Brown, Louisville RB

An explosive back, the 5'7" Brown only played in nine games in 2025 but has racked up 2,057 yards and 18 scores in two seasons at Louisville. Texas has been linked with Brown, but some recent rumors have him choosing to return to Louisville. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

John Henry Daley, Utah EDGE

Daley spent a season at BYU and another at Utah sitting the bench before he took off in 2025. The 6'4", 255 pound pass rusher had 48 tackles in 2025, with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Daley's recruitment has been fairly quiet. There's been plenty of speculation that he goes with his former coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. If not, his recruitment is pretty near wide open. He'll have two more years of eligibility.

Chaz Coleman, Penn State EDGE

Coleman is 6'4" and 245 pounds and showed plenty of potential in his 2025 season at Penn State. He played in just nine games with eight tackles in his true freshman season. Ohio State has been quickly linked as a likely landing spot for Coleman, although others have invoked Tennessee as a significant player in his recruitment. Coleman has three seasons of eligibility remaining.