Top 5 Division II transfer portal standouts and their 2026 landing spots (Dec. 13)

One of the more interesting parts of the transfer portal is the chance to move up. Yes, Group of Five players move up to power conference programs, as do some FCS players to FBS teams. But NCAA Division II shouldn't be (and isn't) neglected as a source of talent.

Over the years, players like Tyleek Hill, Adam Thielen, and Austin Ekeler have risen from Division II all the way to the NFL. Given the possibility of college success at a bigger stage, many D2 stars are moving on up. Here's a rundown on the five top D2 portal entrants per On3Sports and a look at where they have landed or may choose to land.

Amarie Fleming, Allen State edge

Fleming was an absolute terror at the D2 level. As a sophomore, the 6'2" edge rusher racked up 13 1/2 sacks at Allen State (in South Carolina) in 2025. While Fleming is a bit light, at just 230 pounds, with two more seasons of eligibility, he could bulk up at the next level.

Shortly after Allen's season ended, Fleming committed to Texas Tech. Given how well the Red Raiders have rushed the passer this season, that should speak volumes as to his ceiling.

Kenyon Garner, Livingstone College edge

Garner hails from Florida and dominated at tiny Livingstone in North Carolina. The 6'4" edge rusher had a season to remember with 15 sacks on the season as a sophomore. Like Fleming, he's a bit light, at 230 pounds. But he also has two years of remaining eligibility.

Garner signed with Florida Atlantic in December and figures to see the field plenty in 2026.

Jibriel Conde, Grand Valley State DT

Conde is a massive 6'5" interior defensive lineman who has seen massive improvement at Grand Valley State in Michigan. He had 30 tackles in 2025, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Conde has two seasons left to play.

Conde committed to Wisconsin very quickly after entering the portal. Give his near-300 pound size and his history of rapid improvement, he'll be a player to watch for the Badgers.

Maurice Veney, Morehouse College TE

Veney, who is from Philadelphia, started out planning to attend Army, but lost a massive amount of weight in basic training and transferred to Morehouse. At 6'4" and a 270 pounds, he's a surprisingly nimble athlete as a receiver. As a sophomore, Veney caught 32 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns at Morehouse, which is located in Atlanta.

Veney already committed to Vanderbilt, where his size and receiving ability should make him a solid tight end in either the blocking or running phases of the game.

Dominc Grand, Truman State CB

Grand is from California but rose to prominence at Truman State in Missouri (the alma mater of The Office star Jenna Fischer). Grand is a JUCO product and in his junior season at Truman State, he had 45 tackles and broke up 16 passes. He's 6'2" and rangy.

Grand has reported a handle of Division I offers, but the only major conference team of the batch is UTEP. Consider them the early favorite for his services with his one (or perhaps more, depending on the NCAA's JUCO eligibility rulings) year remaining.