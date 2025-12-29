Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for All-American RB Caleb Hawkins

North Texas came out of nowhere this season to win a program-record 12 games while leading college football in scoring (45.1 points per game) and total offense (512.4 yards per game), and the main contributors behind the Mean Green's surge are now cashing in for bigger opportunities.

Coach Eric Morris left for the Oklahoma State job while star quarterback Drew Mestemaker, leading receiver Wyatt Young and leading rusher Caleb Hawkins are among the more than a dozen North Texas players set to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens Jan. 2.

As for Hawkins, he ranks fourth at the FBS level with 1,434 rushing yards this season while leading the country with 25 rushing touchdowns. He added 32 receptions for 370 yards and 4 TDs and did all of that as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound playmaker from Shawnee, Oklahoma, was named the AAC Rookie of the Year, first-team all-conference, a True Freshman All-American by On3, a Walter Camp second-team All-American, and was the offensive MVP of the New Mexico Bowl.

In that game -- a final national showcase for potential suitors before announcing his transfer intentions -- Hawkins rushed 30 times for a season-high 198 yards and 2 TDs and added 25 receiving yards and a score through the air in a 49-47 win over San Diego State.

During an incredible four-game stretch late in the season against Navy, UAB, Rice and Temple, Hawkins averaged 167.3 rushing yards per game and totaled 16 touchdowns.

Suffice to say, he will receive plenty of interest as a transfer. On3 ranks Hawkins as the No. 3 overall transfer of the cycle and top running back.

Here are five potential landing spots for the star running back.

(The NCAA transfer portal window runs Jan. 2-16. Players cannot officially enter the portal or be contacted by other schools until then.)

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State Cowboys

This one is obvious.

We've seen plenty of coaches leave for bigger jobs and bring a number of their players with them to the next step, and it only stands to reason Morris will do what he can to get his best players to Stillwater, Oklahoma.

In Hawkins' case, it makes even more sense as he is from Shawnee -- a little more than an hour away from Oklahoma State's campus.

The Cowboys do have a talented young running back already in Rodney Fields Jr., who rushed for a team-high 614 yards on 5.0 yards per carry, including 163 yards and a TD vs. Cincinnati, as a redshirt-freshman. But he and Hawkins could certainly co-exist in Morris' new Oklahoma State offense.

2. Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma, is even closer to Hawkins' hometown, less than 40 miles from Shawnee, and the Sooners have a pretty obvious need for an impact running back transfer.

Oklahoma ranked just 13th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (118.46) despite also having a mobile QB in John Mateer, as high-profile Cal RB transfer Jaydn Ott was a bust and true freshman Tory Blaylock (120 carries for a team-high 480 rushing yards and 4 TDs) faded after a strong start as it was believed he was playing through a shoulder injury since Week 1.

He had just 33 total carries for 89 yards and 0 TDs over the Sooners' final six games, including a team-high 36 rushing yards plus 36 receiving yards in Oklahoma's CFP loss to Alabama.

Blaylock and Xavier Robinson (83-421-4) are expected to return at running back for Oklahoma, while Jovantae Barnes is entering the transfer portal, and four-star top-100 prospect Jonathan Hatton Jr. joins the mix.

3. Texas Longhorns

Texas has seen an exodus from its running back unit with leading rusher Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart Jr. all announcing they're entering the transfer portal.

That could have something to do with the persistent buzz that the Longhorns are hoping to land Florida star RB Jadan Baugh (220 carries for 1,170 yards and 8 TDs this season) if he enters the portal, though new Gators coach Jon Sumrall is trying to retain Baugh, who has not yet announced his plans.

On3's Pete Nakos reports that Texas will be involved in pursuing Hawkins, along with the other two schools noted above.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is losing Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love (199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 TDs) and fellow impact running back Jadarian Price (113-674-11), and after getting snubbed from the CFP, expect the Fighting Irish to be aggressive in reloading this portal cycle.

The Irish's offensive identity is its dominant rushing attack, so bringing in a proven running back transfer to add to the mix of returning talent, led by Aneyas Williams (24-224-5), would figure to be a top priority.

While Notre Dame doesn't have the same geographical connection to Hawkins as the other schools ahead on this list, if the Irish are interested, Hawkins would have to strongly consider the opportunity in South Bend, Indiana.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies' backfield is set to lose one of its top backs in senior Le'Veon Moss (77-404-6) as well as fellow senior RBs Amari Daniels (41-216-1) and EJ Smith (44-205-4).

Rueben Owens II (119-639-5) is expected to return, along with Jamarion Morrow (43-182-1 as a true freshman), while four-star RB KJ Edwards, the No. 3-ranked RB prospect nationally per the Rivals Industry rankings, joins the mix.

But that's a lot of depth lost at the position for a team that will be eying a return to the CFP next year. It only makes sense that Texas A&M also kicks the tires on a dynamic talent already in the state.