Top college football wide receivers still available in the NCAA transfer portal

The market for wide receivers in the transfer portal has moved rather swiftly since the portal opened last Friday.

Already, 20 of the top 30 transfer wide receivers per 247Sports' ranking have landed with new schools.

Some of the big names at the position already making moves include Nick Marsh (Michigan State to Indiana), Omarion Miller (Colorado to Arizona State), Eugene Wilson III (Florida to LSU), Wyatt Young (North Texas to Oklahoma State), Trell Harris (Virginia to Oklahoma), Parker Livingstone (Texas to Oklahoma), Ian Strong (Rutgers to Cal), Jayce Brown (Kansas State to LSU) and Terrell Anderson (NC State to USC).

But plenty of talent, including the consensus No. 1 transfer wide receiver, still remains available as of Friday, Jan. 9.

Here are the five most intriguing transfer wide receivers yet to find a new home.

Cam Coleman had 56 catches for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore at Auburn and is now in the transfer portal. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Cam Coleman

Coleman has been and remains the top wide receiver to hit the transfer portal after two highly productive seasons at Auburn.

Despite playing in a limited passing attack overall, with QB Jackson Arnold having his struggles this season, Coleman shined bright for the Tigers with 56 catches for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The former five-star prospect, who was ranked the No. 2 WR and No. 3 overall national recruit in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite, was also an instant success as a true freshman, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and 8 TDs.

Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Alabama are the finalists for Coleman, who is from Phenix City, Alabama. Coleman has visited the three Texas schools already and was expected to visit Alabama on Friday, per On3's Pete Nakos. He had considered visiting USC but canceled that trip.

He could be nearing a decision on his future after that.

Isaiah Horton had 42 catches for 511 yards and 8 touchdowns for Alabama this season but is now entering the transfer portal. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Isaiah Horton

Horton made a delayed decision as news broke just Thursday night that the Alabama wide receiver was set to enter the transfer portal.

Horton finished third on the Crimson Tide this season with 42 catches for 511 yards and led the team with 8 receiving touchdowns as a redshirt junior, after three years at Miami.

Horton's top highlights with the Tide included a 3-touchdown performance vs. Auburn and matching a season-high with 5 catches for 65 yards (his second-best total of the year) in the playoff win over Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-4 wideout has one season of eligibility remaining and will look to find a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

DeAndre Moore Jr. had 38 catches for 532 yards and 4 touchdowns at Texas this past season, but he is now in the transfer portal. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

3. DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore played in 35 games with 16 starts over three seasons at Texas and finished second on the Longhorns this season with 38 catches for 532 yards (with 4 TDs).

The 6-foot wideout from Southern California was steady and reliable for Texas, totaling 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 TDs over the last two seasons. His best games of the 2025 season came when he caught 3 passes for 74 yards and 3 TDs vs. Arkansas and 5 passes for 75 yards vs. Georgia.

The sure-handed target with two seasons of significant SEC experience started his transfer recruitment with visits to Kentucky, Ohio State, Louisville (where he was initially committed in high school before flipping to Texas) and Colorado.

Wide receiver Quincy Porter was a five-star recruit for Ohio State, but he's leaving after one year and is in the transfer portal. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Quincy Porter

Porter didn't get much opportunity this season in a loaded wide receiver unit at Ohio State, catching 4 passes for 59 yards, but he is a highly coveted transfer because he's not far removed from being one of the top recruits in the country.

Porter was rated a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 5 WR and No. 23 overall recruit in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

He just hopped in the portal earlier this week, so his recruitment is developing, but Porter's representation told On3's Steve Wiltfong that Washington, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCLA and Auburn are among the schools expected to have mutual interest.

Vandrevius Jacobs (19) had a breakout season for South Carolina with 32 catches for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns, but he is moving on through the transfer portal. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

5. Vandrevius Jacobs

After one season at Florida State, Jacobs spent the last two years at South Carolina and had a breakout season in 2025 with the Gamecocks.

He had a team-high 32 receptions while totaling 548 yards and 4 TDs despite starting only six of the 12 games he played.

After a quiet start to the season, Jacobs broke out in a big way with 7 catches for 128 yards and a TD vs. Missouri and 5 catches for 108 yards vs. Kentucky in back-to-back weeks.

His role in the offense ebbed and flowed as the Gamecocks had a tough season in general, but Jacobs finished strong with 4 catches for 64 yards and a TD vs. Texas A&M and 7 catches for a career-best 141 yards and a TD vs. rival Clemson.

Jacobs, who is from Fort Pierce, Florida, took his first visit since entering the portal to Miami last weekend, as the Hurricanes had also recruited him out of high school.