Urban Meyer Names College Football Powerhouse That Must Live Up to Its Legacy

Longtime college football coach Urban Meyer never lets the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry rest for long. The former Buckeyes coach went 7-0 in "The Game" against the Wolverines in Columbus and still keeps the feud warm from a podcast chair. His latest jab lands during an uneven offseason in Ann Arbor.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood recently called the rivalry "just another game," and new coach Kyle Whittingham said he doesn't want to rely on hatred to win it. So Meyer picked his moment to remind everyone which program carries the sport's heaviest history right now.

Urban Meyer's Michigan comments on the Triple Option podcast

Meyer built his Triple Option list of college football's top 10 programs around four factors: recruiting infrastructure, administration, fan base and past success. He put Michigan at No. 7. Then he explained why the Wolverines still belong even after a rough stretch.

"The fan base is out of control. You know, I've been in that stadium. Historically, winningest program in college football. They went on a little bit of a very average run for quite a while. Someone put out that Ohio State's won 10 games straight for however many years, and the Wolverines haven't," Meyer said.

The history is not up for debate because Michigan owns 1,021 all-time wins and 12 national titles, the most victories of any program in the sport. That is the legacy Meyer says the Wolverines have to keep honoring.

This is not a one-off shot either. Meyer has circled Michigan all summer. He praised Whittingham as a hire while making sure to add a reminder about his old team.

"Don't worry, Ohio State will be fine," Meyer said. "Ohio State is recruiting at a whole different level." He keeps one hand on the compliment and one hand on the needle.

Adding fuel to Meyer's fire this offseason: Michigan fired Sherrone Moore in December after an off-field scandal, then hired Whittingham away from Utah on a five-year deal worth about $8.2 million per year. Former athletic director Warde Manuel announced he will step down by the end of the year. Meyer even admitted he has talked privately with Whittingham, a longtime friend from their Utah days, though he would not share what was said.

Michigan football 2026 outlook under Kyle Whittingham

The pressure Meyer describes is real math on the field. Michigan beat Ohio State four straight years from 2021 through 2024. Then the Buckeyes ended that run with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last November. Now Ohio State holds the current streak, and Michigan has to start over.

Underwood is the reason for the optimism. He threw for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a true freshman starter. Preseason publications like his potential to make a sophomore leap.

Phil Steele called Michigan "playoff caliber" and named Whittingham "the perfect hire" for how he builds offensive and defensive lines. The Coaches Poll slotted Michigan at No. 16, while several outlets landed closer to No. 13.

Michigan Football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan finished 11th in the Big Ten in scoring in 2025. New coordinator Jason Beck arrives from Utah, where his unit averaged 41.1 points per game. New defensive coordinator Jay Hill is expected to lift a unit that already travels well.

The question is where the Wolverines fit in a crowded Big Ten. Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana make up the conference's first tier. But how will Michigan fare against USC, Washington, Iowa and Penn State in Tier 2?

The schedule doesn't do the Wolverines any favors. Michigan hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 12, then closes the regular season at Ohio State on Nov. 28 at noon ET in Columbus. Indiana and Oregon jumped the Wolverines in the Big Ten hierarchy last season, so Michigan has to climb back into the top tier before it can even think about the Buckeyes. Meyer put the legacy on the table. Whittingham and Underwood have to show they can carry it.