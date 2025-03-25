Over/Under Win Totals For All 30 MLB Teams in 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs got a head start on their seasons with a two-game set last week in Japan. But for the rest of the MLB, Opening Day is quickly approaching. On Thursday, 28 teams will be in action, while the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies will wait until Friday to begin their seasons.
Opening Day begins with a nationally televised game between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers at 2:05 p.m. ET on ESPN, which will also carry the 6:10 p.m. ET first pitch between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers in Los Angeles. Looking to defend their 2024 World Series title, the Dodgers added pitchers Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tanner Scott, among others, and enter the 2025 season with the highest win total projection.
Here's a look at the over/under win totals for all 30 teams going into the 2025 MLB season, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
American League East
- New York Yankees: 88.5 wins
- Baltimore Orioles: 86.5 wins
- Boston Red Sox: 86.5 wins
- Tampa Bay Rays: 80.5 wins
- Toronto Blue Jays: 79.5 wins
American League Central
- Minnesota Twins: 84.5 wins
- Detroit Tigers: 83.5 wins
- Cleveland Guardians: 82.5 wins
- Kansas City Royals: 82.5 wins
- Chicago White Sox: 54.5 wins
American League West
- Houston Astros: 86.5 wins
- Texas Rangers: 86.5 wins
- Seattle Mariners: 85.5 wins
- Los Angeles Angels: 72.5 wins
- The Athletics: 71.5 wins
National League East
- Atlanta Braves: 93.5 wins
- New York Mets: 90.5 wins
- Philadelphia Phillies: 90.5 wins
- Washington Nationals: 70.5 wins
- Miami Marlins: 63.5 wins
National League Central
- Chicago Cubs: 86.5 wins
- Milwaukee Brewers: 82.5 wins
- Cincinnati Reds: 79.5 wins
- Pittsburgh Pirates: 75.5 wins
- St. Louis Cardinals 75.5 wins
National League West
- Los Angeles Dodgers 105.5 wins
- Arizona Diamondbacks: 86.5 wins
- San Diego Padres: 85.5 wins
- San Francisco Giants: 79.5 wins
- Colorado Rockies: 59.5 wins
