Arizona Diamondbacks' High-Priced Pitcher Set For Season-Ending Surgery
World Series champion pitcher Jordan Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, ending his 2025 campaign before it even gets started.
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic had the information on social media.
It's a devastating turn for the 32-year-old, who had a disastrous spring training. In just two games, he registered an ERA of 15.00, and the Diamondbacks have been trying to trade him. Those talks will clearly be on hold now.
An eight-year veteran of the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks, he's gone 46-41 for his career with a 4.03 ERA. He helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023 and then signed a deal with the D'Backs last offseason.
However, that deal hasn't worked out, with the D'Backs ownership openly regretting signing him and Montgomery going just 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 2024. Montgomery's contract is up after this season and he'll be a free agent in the offseason, but given the timing of the surgery, he's likely to miss time next year as well.
Without him, the Diamondbacks still have a solid rotation featuring Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt. Arizona finished third in the National League West last season and missed the playoffs, but they made the World Series themselves back in 2023.
They'll open up the regular season on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, who are 0-2 after getting swept in the Tokyo Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
We know that Gallen will pitch in that game for the Diamondbacks.
The Tigers will open up the regular season on March 27 on the road at the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are already 2-0 on the season after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.
Related MLB Stories
LATEST ON SHANE: Shane McClanahan left Saturday's Tampa Bay Rays' game early with injury, but the news is better than anyone expected. CLICK HERE:
HENDERSON OUT FOR OPENING DAY: Gunnar Henderson, the stud shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles, won't be ready in time for Opening Day with injury. CLICK HERE:
PUIG WANTS BACK IN: Yasiel Puig reportedly spoke recently about how he wants another chance in Major League Baseball. He's now 34 years old and playing in Korea. CLICK HERE: