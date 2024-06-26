Chicago White Sox' Righty Takes Historic Season into Start vs. Dodgers
Heading into Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox' starting pitcher Erick Fedde has team history on his side.
Per the White Sox on social media:
"Erick Fedde is 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA (4 ER in 38.0 IP), a 0.89 WHIP, a .194 (27-for-139) average and 36 strikeouts in six starts at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 0.95 ERA is the lowest by a White Sox in his first six home starts of a season since Tommy John's 0.76 mark in 1967."
It's been a great year for Fedde, who came to the United States after playing in Korea during the 2023 season. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal that gave him a chance to pitch in a rotation every fifth day and he's given the White Sox a very solid trade chip at the looming trade deadline.
The 31-year-old is 5-2 this year with a 3.05 ERA in total. He's struck out 86 batters in 94.1 innings and seems certain to moved at the deadline as the White Sox continue their rebuild.
This is his seventh big league season with the Washington Nationals and White Sox. He made his major league debut in 2017 and won four games during the 2019 season that saw the Nationals win the World Series.
The White Sox and Dodgers play at 8:10 p.m. ET. Fedde will be opposed by Gavin Stone. Stone is 8-2 with a 3.04 ERA and is one of the reasons why the Dodgers are currently leading the National League West.
