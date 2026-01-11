Pirates Urged To Steal $66 Million Slugger From Mariners In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners took a huge shot at the trade deadline and swung a pair of trades for Arizona Diamondbacks sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. But both players entered free agency at the end of last season.

Naylor was quickly re-signed to the Mariners once free agency opened up, but Suárez remains on the open market, as of Sunday.

The Mariners could look to re-sign the veteran, but at this point, it seems like he's going to play in a new uniform next season. There are plenty of suitors that could look to pluck Suárez from the Mariners.

FanSided's Christopher Kline urged the Pittsburgh Pirates to swoop in and steal Suárez from the Mariners in free agency this winter.

Eugenio Suárez would be the perfect addition for the Pirates

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"There’s no telling if Suárez falls closer to his pre-deadline production or his post-deadline production (.682 OPS), but the Pittsburgh Pirates are a softish landing spot," Kline wrote. "There are more expectations than usual around this Buccos squad after a productive offseason; Suárez would be joining Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Ryan O’Hearn in a revamped Pittsburgh lineup. But still, the Pirates are not viewed as immediate World Series contenders, at least not in the same way Seattle was a few months ago.

"Pittsburgh can probably land the plane with Suárez on an affordable two- or three-year contract. How it ages will be a concern, no doubt, but look: 49 home runs are 49 home runs, and this Pirates offense needs to add as much pop as possible to support Paul Skenes and that feisty young rotation."

The Pirates have been more aggressive than anybody could have anticipated this offseason. They've made multiple moves to add talent to their lineup.

Signing Suárez would be the cherry on top of the ideal offseason in the Steel City. He would slot in at the hot corner to replace Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds last season, but the biggest addition would be Suárez's bat.

The slugger would likely slot in as the No. 3 or No. 4 hitter in the lineup. He's the level of pop that Pittsburgh has needed for years.

