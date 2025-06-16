MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (June 16)
For a third straight week, the Detroit Tigers hold the top spot in the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. It wasn't their best week, going 3-3 against the Orioles and Reds, but it was enough to maintain the best record in baseball after other top teams stumbled.
Both New York clubs were swept over the weekend, with the Mets' six-game win streak being snapped by the Tampa Bay Rays, who are back in the race for the AL East title with a 9-4 record in June. They're 3.5 games behind the Yankees, who were swept in Boston after sweeping the Royals in Kansas City.
The Cubs didn't have an outstanding week either, with three one-run wins over the Pirates in a four-game series and a 1-2 trip to Philadelphia. But they still hold a 5.5-game lead in the NL Central, which has seen some changes in the standings after a good stretch by the Reds and regression from the Cardinals.
In the West, an already interesting NL race just added two more major factors, as the Dodgers are scheduled to start Shohei Ohtani on the mound on Monday for the first time this season. They have two-game lead over the Giants, who just traded for All-Star slugger Rafael Devers. The Mariners led the division for most of the season, but they've been jumped by the Astros, who've won eight of their last 10 games.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for June 16.
(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, then record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Detroit Tigers (147) (2)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (145) (3)
- Chicago Cubs (141)
- New York Mets (134)
- New York Yankees (129)
- San Francisco Giants (123)
- Philadelphia Phillies (121)
- Houston Astros (117)
- San Diego Padres (110)
- Tampa Bay Rays (108)
- Milwaukee Brewers (97)
- Toronto Blue Jays (96)
- Seattle Mariners (83)
- Cincinnati Reds (83)
- St. Louis Cardinals (76)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (74)
- Boston Red Sox (71)
- Minnesota Twins (70)
- Texas Rangers (62)
- Cleveland Guardians (60)
- Kansas City Royals (50)
- Atlanta Braves (46)
- Los Angeles Angels (38)
- Baltimore Orioles (36)
- Washington Nationals (30)
- Athletics (22)
- Miami Marlins (20)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (20)
- Chicago White Sox (11)
- Colorado Rockies (5)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Seattle Mariners
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Angels
- Baltimore Orioles
- Washington Nationals
- Miami Marlins
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I'm keeping the Tigers at No. 1 after watching the Mets get clobbered by the Rays all weekend in an impressive sweep, the first at Citi Field all season by a visiting team. Actually looking forward to a big Tigers-Rays showdown this weekend in Tampa. The Rays are 18-6 since May 20, the best record in baseball, and they are shooting up my rankings, in the top-10 now after hovering in the mid-20s through much of April and early May.
The rest of the AL Central outside the Tigers is falling apart. The Twins, Guardians and Royals are all just 2-8 in their last 10 games and the White Sox have lost five in a row. We talked about that being the best division in the AL this year, but it looks to me like the AL East is going to take back that mantel.
I've really been impressed with the Giants so far this season, and they're 10 over .500 at 41-31. Now they've added Rafael Devers to the lineup from Boston without having to give up much. They're only two games behind the Giants right now on Monday morning, and I could see them in first place by the end of the month. I think it's hilarious that Boston comes to San Francisco this weekend for a three-game series.
Jack Ankony
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Francisco Giants
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Diego Padres
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Seattle Mariners
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins
- Atlanta Braves
- Cleveland Guardians
- Kansas City Royals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- The Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: Several contenders had down weeks, leading to some changes at the top. The Tigers lost two of three games at home to the Reds, one by 10 runs, and suffered a nine-run loss to the Orioles. Detroit still has the best record in baseball, though, and they have a nine-game lead in the division after a brutal week for the rest of the AL Central. But I put the Dodgers ahead of the Tigers this week after Los Angeles won series over the Padres and Giants – and news that Shohei Ohtani will rejoin the pitching staff Monday.
Over the weekend, the Yankees and Mets were swept by the Red Sox and Rays, respectively, but the New York teams have strong enough bodies of work to remain in the top five. Close behind are the up-and-down Phillies, who rattled off a 5-1 stretch against the Cubs and Blue Jays after a five-game losing streak. The Giants only went 3-3 since last week's rankings, but acquiring Rafael Devers in a gives them a boost. And don't forget about the Astros, who had a slow start to the season, but have a 10-3 in June and a4.5-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West.
Brady Farkas
Comments: The Red Sox have won seven of eight but they get bumped down regardless in the wake of the shocking Rafael Devers, and surprise, surprise, here come the Astros up the charts. They also have the easiest schedule in baseball over the rest of the year, so they could separate themselves from the pack in the American League West.
Teren Kowatsch
- Detroit Tigers
- New York Mets
- Chicago Cubs
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Francisco Giants
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Diego Padres
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Cincinnati Reds
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Texas Rangers
- Boston Red Sox
- Kansas City Royals
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- The Athletics
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: MLB was rocked with one of the biggest trades in recent memories. The Boston Red Sox sent superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, which could upset an already competitive National League West. The Seattle Mariners swept a series against the Cleveland Guardians after a rough stretch, which gives the Mariners series wins against two AL Central teams in a crowded Wild Card race. There's still a lot of baseball left, and both leagues can take vastly different shapes if the Devers trade is an indication on how the trade deadline will go.
Sam Connon
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Mets
- San Francisco Giants
- Houston Astros
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- Cleveland Guardians
- Baltimore Orioles
- Kansas City Royals
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Washington Nationals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Athletics
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: If it weren't for the Rafael Devers trade, the Red Sox would be ranked much higher. The front office elected to spoil a hot streak and real momentum at the worst time possible, all while the Giants established themselves as a true contender. The National League is even more chock full of elite talent than it was last week, with the NL West setting itself apart as the most dangerous division in baseball between the addition of Devers' bat and Shohei Ohtani's arm.