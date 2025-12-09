How Dodgers' Edwin Díaz Signing Affects Mets, Blue Jays, More

Did anyone really think the Los Angeles Dodgers weren't going to make a splash this year?

On Tuesday, the Dodgers inked three-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, formerly of the New York Mets, to a three-year, $69 million contract. The deal was first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic and quickly confirmed by a half-dozen insiders.

Not only is Díaz's deal the largest-ever for a relief pitcher in terms of average annual value, but it throws a serious wrench into the free agency landscape. Let's break down the implications for some of the major players.

Los Angeles Dodgers

There's nothing quite like the feeling of landing one of the most coveted free agents on the market, and Dodgers fans have gotten to experience it seemingly every offseason now for the last decade. But make no mistake -- the bullpen was a real flaw worth addressing

After the first year of Tanner Scott's contract went awry, the Dodgers were forced to rely upon converted starters Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki to pitch many of their biggest innings out of the bullpen this year. Now, they have a true closer, a slough of nasty setup options, and perhaps even an expendable trade piece if they can get prime value for Sheehan.

New York Mets

Jul 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets are going to be scrutinized heavily over giving Devin Williams a three-year, $51 million contract just last week when Díaz signed for the same term and only $6 million more per year. Did they know Díaz would be willing to accept a deal like this one and decide against it, or did they lose sight of his market in the middle of other pursuits?

Regardless, the Mets are now in a situation where they have to worry about bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso and look for more bullpen reinforcements. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among the top suitors for San Diego Padres All-Star Robert Suarez. Which leads us to...

Toronto Blue Jays

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) reacts after an out in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays were long assumed to be in on Díaz, and on Tuesday, mere moments before the Dodgers made their move, Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Toronto was still vying for Díaz's services.

Obviously, the pain isn't as sharp here, as the Blue Jays didn't lose Díaz from their active roster. But they need a more reliable ninth-inning option than Jeff Hoffman as the World Series showed, and if it's not Suarez, it's not clear who else profiles as an impact addition.

San Diego Padres (and rest of NL West)

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pumps his fist after the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres have been mentioned by proxy thus far, as it appears Robert Suarez is the next big name at the top of the relief market. But while waiting to find out if their own star closer will be leaving, San Diego just learned that the best closer of the decade thus far is making his way to the division.

But the entire National League West has to be throwing its hands up on Tuesday, because if there was a single nit to pick for the Dodgers this year, it was their inability to close out tight games. Now, Tanner Scott becomes the most expensive lefty setup man in the majors, and the Dodger bullpen, like every other part of the roster, looks positively elite.

