Milwaukee Brewers Appear to Be Benching Top Prospect Jackson Chourio
The Milwaukee Brewers appear to be making some major changes with regards to top prospect and Opening Day starter Jackson Chourio.
Chourio, who is the No. 2 prospect in the sport - and who signed a massive extension this offseason - is on the bench for the third straight game on Friday.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
In three games since Christian Yelich returned from the injured list, Chourio has been out of the lineup each time, although he did get a couple plate appearances off the bench Wednesday. Yelich,Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins certainly appear to be above Chourio in the outfield pecking order right now, and Jake Bauers might be, as well...
Given his contract extension this offseason, Chourio is certainly a huge part of the Brewers future, but if his playing time continues to slide, he may be better served heading back to Triple-A to get his confidence and rhythm back. We saw the Baltimore Orioles do the same thing with Jackson Holliday, who struggled mightily upon his call up this year.
The 20-year-old Chourio has four homers this season to go along with 13 RBI and six stolen bases. He's hitting just .221 with a .264 on-base percentage.
Heading into the season, the Brewers were thought of as non-contenders who could afford to give a long leash to someone who was struggling, but since they are 22-15 and leading the National League Central, manager Pat Murphy is likely feeling obligated to play guys who are performing better right now.
The Brewers play the division-rival Cardinals on Friday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.