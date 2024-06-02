Chicago White Sox's Tommy Pham Has Choice Words For Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras
Tommy Pham has been one of very few bright spots in the Chicago White Sox's lineup this season, but even he reached his boiling point Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pham was on third base with one out in the top of the eighth and the White Sox trailing 4-3. Corey Julks flied out to left for the second out, giving Pham a chance to score the tying run on a sacrifice fly.
Christian Yelich's throw made it to catcher William Contreras with plenty of time, though, and Pham was doubled up at the plate.
Pham turned to head back to the White Sox's dugout, while Contreras backpedaled and said something that set Pham off. Umpires and White Sox coaches alike had to hold Pham back, and he needed to get talked down before heading out into the outfield for the defensive half of the inning.
The Brewers went on to win 6-3, handing the White Sox's their 11th consecutive loss . Pham ended the afternoon 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk.
Pham shared his perspective on the play at the plate in an expletive-ridden postgame press conference, expressing frustration in both Contreras and his own third base coach, Eddie Rodriguez.
"One-run ballgame, close play at the plate – actually, it wasn't even f**king close," Pham said. "It's a shallow fly ball into left field, you would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play. But situation of the game, third base coach sends you, you gotta go. I'm nailed out at home by a mile, I'm going to the dugout and I hear a tough guy with all the hoorah s**t, you know? So I'll never start anything, but I'll be prepared to finish it. There's a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason, cause I'm prepared to f**k somebody up. So take it as what it is."
The 36-year-old slugger is trained in Muay Thai, kung fu and boxing.
Pham is an 11-year MLB veteran, having spent his first five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. From there, he bounced around to the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks before landing with the White Sox.
Since he didn't sign with Chicago until April 15, Pham didn't make his White Sox debut until April 26.
Pham hit .327 with an .821 OPS in his first 27 games in Chicago. Over his last six games, however, he is batting .080 with nine strikeouts and a .228 OPS.
