Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins Gets Warm Welcome From Philadelphia Phillies Fans
Rhys Hoskins called Citizens Bank Park home for his entire big league career, prior to this past offseason.
Monday marked his first time returning to the stadium as a visitor, but Philadelphia Phillies fans made sure to welcome him back with open arms. The Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter was greeted with a standing ovation when he was introduced during pregame warmups, and he responded with a tip of the cap and an embrace for the crowd.
Phillies fans weren't done showing their appreciation for Hoskins either, as they spent almost a full minute applauding the slugger prior to his first at-bat of the night. Hoskins' former teammates joined in as well, while Hoskins himself stepped out of the batter's box to soak in the moment.
Hoskins' old walk-up song – Calvin Harris' "Slide" – even played over the loudspeakers, an honor rarely given to opposing players.
“I’m excited for my teammates to see what it’s like to play in this type of atmosphere," Hoskins said during media availability earlier on Monday. "But more than anything, excited to see the people I created really good relationships with over the last five, six, seven years.”
The Phillies selected Hoskins in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but he was never considered to be one of the organization's top 10 prospects. That changed when Hoskins made his big league debut in 2017, blasting 18 home runs in just 50 games.
Hoskins became a staple in Philadelphia's lineup over the next few seasons, appearing in 87.1% of their contests between 2018 and 2022. In that time, Hoskins was a .241 hitter with an .833 OPS, averaging 30 home runs, 83 RBI and a 2.1 WAR per season.
During the Phillies' run to the World Series in 2022, however, Hoskins suffered a torn ACL. He missed the entire 2023 season and was boxed out of his role when Bryce Harper moved to first base and Kyle Schwarber stucked around at designated hitter.
Hoskins eventually latched on with the Brewers in January, joining the team on a three-year, $48 million contract. Through 40 games this season, Hoskins is batting .239 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, an .804 OPS and a 0.5 WAR.
A right hamstring strain recently sidelined Hoskins for 15 games, but he healed up just in time for his homecoming.
Hoskins wound up popping out to shortstop Edmundo Sosa in his first at-bat Monday. The Phillies lead the Brewers 2-0 midway through the third inning.
